Young people take lead in reducing single-use plastics

HCM CITY — Young Vietnamese are actively reducing single-use plastics, shaping new consumption habits and encouraging businesses to go green.

Việt Nam is among the top five countries contributing to ocean plastic pollution, with an estimated 3.9 million tonnes of plastic waste generated annually. A significant portion comes from single-use plastics, widely used in food packaging, drinks, and shopping bags. While convenient, these items take hundreds of years to decompose, polluting waterways, harming marine life, and entering the food chain.

For many young people, reducing plastic waste starts with small, everyday actions. Nguyễn Vũ Hoài Linh, a 20-year-old university student in HCM City, shared to Việt Nam News: “I always carry a reusable bottle and cloth bag every time I go out. When I buy drinks, I refuse plastic straws. At first, it felt inconvenient, but now I get used to it.”

Nguyễn Hải Đăng, a 23-year-old environmental science student in Hà Nội, has studied the impact of plastic pollution firsthand. “During a beach cleanup, I saw turtles tangled in plastic bags and fish swallowing plastic fragments. It made me realise how serious this problem is.”

Faced with the alarming effects of plastic waste, many young people are rethinking their daily routines.

The change in mindset is not limited to individuals. Many young people are influencing their peers, encouraging friends and family to adopt more sustainable practices.

Huỳnh Duy Anh, 20, from HCM City Economic University said: “At first, I didn’t believe small actions could make a difference. But when I started bringing my own coffee cup and shopping bag, I realised it wasn’t difficult at all.”

Lê Hoàng Nam, 25, an office worker in Hà Nội, has also changed his habits: “A few years ago, I never thought about how much plastic I used. But after seeing shocking images of polluted beaches, I decided to stop using plastic cutlery and packaging whenever possible.”

Avoiding plastic remains a challenge due to both practical and cultural reasons. The affordability and availability of plastic products make them hard to replace. Many people are simply unaware of how much plastic they use or do not see it as a priority. Even those who want to change their habits struggle with convenience.

Fast food culture and the popularity of bubble tea contribute significantly to the problem.

A 2023 survey by the Plastic Waste Reduction Initiative found that more than 60 per cent of young Vietnamese buy takeaway food and drinks at least twice a week, with most packaging made of plastic.

“People love convenience,” said Nam. “Bringing your own cup or container takes effort, and many don’t want to be bothered.”

Businesses also play a role in maintaining plastic consumption habits. Many small restaurants and street vendors still rely on plastic because it is cheap and easy to use.

While some coffee shops and supermarkets are introducing eco-friendly alternatives, these are often more expensive and not widely available. “I want to use biodegradable packaging, but it costs too much,” said Trần Minh Khoa, a grocery store owner in Đà Nẵng.

Environmental experts warn that if plastic consumption continues at its current rate, Việt Nam will face severe ecological and health consequences.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, plastic waste has been found in seafood, salt, and even drinking water.

Dr. Phạm Thu Hằng from the Việt Nam Institute for Environmental and Social Studies explained: “Microplastics are now present in our food and bodies. Long-term exposure can affect human health, including hormone disruption and other risks we don’t fully understand yet.”

Despite these challenges, young people are coming up with creative solutions to promote plastic-free lifestyles.

Social media campaigns encouraging people to bring their own cups and bags have gained traction. Some university students have started swap groups where people can exchange plastic products for reusable alternatives.

Community-led initiatives are making an impact as well. Volunteer groups like Plastic-Free Vietnam organise cleanups and workshops on sustainable living. “We don’t just clean up trash—we educate people on why reducing plastic matters and how they can make practical changes,” said Trần Ngọc Linh, the group’s founder.

Ultimately, reducing plastic waste requires collective action. While individual choices matter, policy changes and business participation are equally crucial.

‘We are the generation that can make a real difference. If enough of us take action, businesses will have to follow," Duy Anh said.

As Việt Nam works towards reducing single-use plastics, the choices young people make today will play a crucial role in shaping a cleaner, greener future. VNS