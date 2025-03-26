Cocoa growers approach circular economy model

Nguyễn Khánh Chi

ĐẮK LẮK - Nguyễn Hồng Thương carefully combines ground cocoa shells with a blend of corn bran, rice bran, soybeans, and macadamia press cake, the nutrient-rich pulp left after oil extraction.

Layering the ingredients into a pile, she begins the process of mixing them together.

Thương is making full use of agricultural by-products to make feed for her family's pigs and chickens, and even selling it when there is extra.

"Sometimes I even use cocoa beans that aren't good enough to use for chocolate making. It's a really nutritious feed for the animals," she said.

As a cocoa farmer in Ea Đar Commune, located in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk’s Ea Kar District, Thương emphasised her understanding of the importance of repurposing waste in cocoa production.

By ensuring that nothing goes unused after selling cocoa seeds for chocolate production, she contributes meaningfully to Việt Nam’s circular economy.

Thanks to technical support from the 'Circular Economy Cocoa: From Bean to Bar' project, Thương, who is also head of the Nhất Tâm Cooperative with 270 members, has been able to approach a set of technical solutions for regenerative cacao production.

Sustainability

Implemented by HELVETAS Vietnam and the Centre for Community Development within 2022-2026 initially in Central Highlands and Mekong Delta provinces, the project receives over US$1.67 million from the European Union.

Its overall objective is to uptake a circular economy in the agri-food sector and policies of Việt Nam lead to equitable economic growth decoupled from harmful environmental impacts. Specifically, it aims to support the cocoa and chocolate subsector’s transition to circular economy approaches at key points in the product lifestyle.

So far, Nhất Tâm Cooperative is among five businesses and seven cooperatives that have benefited from the project through embracing the circular economy model.

“With the project's support, we have harnessed cocoa by-products to create both livestock feed and biochar," Thương said.

"The biochar will fulfil a dual role: acting as a component in livestock feed and serving as a solution for treating animal pens and enriching crop soil. This approach advances sustainability, aids farmers in minimising fertiliser losses and addresses challenges related to water scarcity."

All this technical support aligns perfectly with the vision Thương had when founding the cooperative in 2018 with the primary goal of fostering sustainable development in local agriculture.

Information from the EU delegation to Việt Nam reveals that by the end of March, a total of 1,163 individuals, comprising cooperative staff, business personnel, agricultural extension workers and key farmers (835 male and 328 female), have enhanced their capacity through specialised training courses on circular economy solutions in cocoa production. Following the application of the knowledge and skills gained, approximately 30 per cent of these participants have successfully increased their income.

“It’s very rewarding to see that thanks to the EU support in training and technical assistance, farmers here have been able to develop a circular production for their cocoa products,” said Julien Guerrier, EU Ambassador to Việt Nam following his trip to the cocoa farms in the Central Highlands this month.

“They are reusing everything in the nuts, in the beans, in the trunks to produce fertiliser, pesticides, everything being organic.

"And this enables them to have quality and organic products, that is respecting the certification procedures of developed countries, in particular the European markets, in order to trace their production and demonstrate that it does not involve deforestration. Also it helps reduce carbon footprint and have carbon credits.”

Another cocoa grower and beneficiary in Ea Kar District, Nguyễn Đình Thiên, Director of Đồng Tiến Cooperative, emphasised the importance of meeting international standards as his cocoa beans are now exported beyond Việt Nam’s borders.

He highlighted the need to align with not only national requirements but also the strict criteria for agricultural exports to developed markets like Europe.

"As the leader of a cooperative with 80 members, I must first educate myself and then train others to develop our products using a circular model," Thiên said.

"Exports to Europe must comply with green and circular regulations, including reduced carbon emissions."

None of by-products go unused

In Việt Nam, though the approach remains in its infancy, efforts are being made to shift from a traditional linear economy to a more sustainable circular economy.

According to HELVETAS Vietnam, the cocoa sector was selected because it is large and prominent enough to convincingly prove these concepts and achieve meaningful results, but small and cohesive enough to be a pioneering case.

Nguyễn Đình Tuấn, project manager of the 'Circular Economy Cocoa: From Bean to Bar' project manager, said: “Basically, farmers have a good grasp of fundamental cocoa farming techniques, but they are not as familiar with other technical solutions that offer better environmental protection.

"This includes measures such as using biological pesticides, organic/biological fertilisers, or solutions that utilise cocoa husks and other byproducts from the production process."

Cocoa husks account for approximately 60 per cent of the cocoa fruit's weight, according to the Hồ Chí Minh City University of Industry and Trade’s Research Institute for Oil and Oil Plants. This results in a significant by-product yield, estimated at 5.4 to 8.1 tonnes per hectare annually.

In most cocoa-growing regions, only a small portion of these husks are dried and used as fuel. The majority, along with the pulp, is either discarded into rivers or left to naturally decompose at the base of cocoa trees. However, this decomposition process is slow, taking over eight months, and contributes to environmental pollution.

Dr Vũ Dương Quỳnh from the Institute for Agricultural Environment said: "Biochar produced from biomass addresses several issues: managing excess biomass, improving soil quality, retaining water, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"When applied to rice fields, it reduces methane emissions, and when used for cocoa and coffee plants, it helps lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

For example, Dr Quỳnh said, if farmers apply 100kg of nitrogen fertiliser, the plants can only absorb 20-30kg. The remaining 70 per cent is washed away or evaporates. Biochar retains nitrogen and releases it slowly for plants to absorb, potentially increasing the absorption rate from 20-30 per cent to 40-45 per cent, helping farmers save on fertiliser costs.

"With Việt Nam's commitment to net zero by 2050, biochar is considered very promising because it not only improves soil and increases the yield of coffee and cacao, enhancing economic efficiency, but also increases income for people by increasing carbon sequestration in the soil and reducing greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

In his 2023 research titled 'Circular Economy Models in Agriculture in Vietnam', Triệu Thanh Quang from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences highlighted the potential of utilising by-products from crop cultivation, such as rice straw, corn and legumes, alongside household and livestock waste. Through the composting process, aided by microbiological preparations, these waste materials are transformed into organic fertilisers.

“These organic fertilisers play a vital role in enhancing soil quality, rehabilitating nutrient-deficient soil, and restoring soil fertility, ultimately boosting crop yields,” he wrote.

“This approach not only enables farmers to reduce their reliance on commercial organic fertilisers but also aligns with Việt Nam's strategy of promoting low-carbon agriculture, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting the environment.”

Thương added: "For Vietnamese agriculture, adopting a circular economy model is essential. I’ve been learning about this model for the past two years, and I find it truly fascinating.

"For example, this type of biochar is incredibly useful. When buried about 20 centimetres below the soil surface, especially for crops like cocoa, it helps retain fertiliser and water, ensuring better plant growth. I’m passionate about sustainability and eager to promote this model within my cooperative.”

As she spoke, Thương gestured proudly toward a newly finished, household-sized biochar kiln in her front yard, a testament to her commitment to sustainable practices. VNS