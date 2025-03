Exchanging rubbish for plants

Can you imagine exchanging rubbish for beautiful plants? Green Life, an active environmental organisation in Hà Nội, are doing exactly that, encouraging people to trade waste like paper, cardboard boxes, used cans, plastic bottles and even used oil for plants. This initiative raises awareness about the importance of sorting waste for recycling. Let’s visit their premises to see how they work!