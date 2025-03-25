Greenhouse gas emission rules must be streamlined and simple, says Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Regulations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the ozone layer must be as straightforward and streamlined as possible. However, as this is a new field, it requires new administrative procedures to fulfil State management functions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

Hà made the statement while chairing a meeting on Monday morning at the Government Office, where he reviewed and provided feedback on a draft decree amending certain provisions of the Government's Decree No. 06/2022/NĐ-CP, which regulates greenhouse gas emissions reduction and ozone layer protection.

The deputy PM noted: "The content, concepts, terminology and drafting techniques in the draft decree must be scientific, clear, and easy to understand so that businesses and citizens can grasp and implement them effectively."

He said that, on the one hand, the decree aims to gradually implement technological investments and management measures while enhancing absorption mechanisms to reduce emissions. However, on the other hand, it also ensures that Vietnamese products remain competitive in the global market.

Regulations on standards, methods and policies must align with international practices, he said.

Each market must be approached flexibly and variably, depending on the type of business and production.

“It should not be a ‘one size fits all’ approach, but one that ranges from the strictest to the most lenient standards depending on the market," the deputy PM added.

Hà also said the draft decree has progressively incorporated international developments, local realities and existing experiences, reflecting Việt Nam's commitment to international agreements on greenhouse gas emissions reduction. It has also garnered attention from trade partners and international organisations.

However, he added that the decree is of a technical nature and is subject to many fluctuations and changes.

Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment must ensure that the country's legal framework aligns closely with international agreements.

Three phases

According to the meeting report, the draft decree was developed to provide detailed regulations in line with the Law on Environmental Protection and to comply with international climate change agreements.

The draft decree outlines a three-phase schedule for allocating greenhouse gas emissions quotas for 2025-2026, 2027-2028 and 2029-2030.

In the initial phase, quotas will be allocated to major pollution-emitting facilities in three sectors: thermal power generation, steel production, and cement manufacturing.

In the first phase, quotas are expected to be allocated to 150 facilities, accounting for around 40 per cent of the nation's total greenhouse gas emissions.

The amendments also refine carbon market regulations to clarify the participants involved in the exchange of emissions quotas and carbon credits.

The draft includes additional provisions regarding the national registry system for emissions quotas and carbon credits to support management efforts, as well as detailing the procedures for trading quotas and carbon credits on the market.

The amendments also include domestic mechanisms for offsetting carbon credits.

Regarding the protection of the ozone layer, the draft decree proposes amendments to six articles and addenda. These include rules on substances that deplete the ozone layer and the management schedule for phasing out controlled substances; registration and reporting on the use of controlled substances; regulations on the allocation, adjustment and supplementation of quotas for the production and importation of controlled substances; procedures for allocating, adjusting or cancelling quotas; recycling, reusing and disposal of controlled substances; and the responsibilities for managing these controlled substances.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy said the intention behind the design and development of the decree was to "work while updating, adding new issues to keep pace with both domestic and international changes."

Also at the meeting, leaders from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Construction and Ministry of Finance called for regulations on criteria, methodologies and the selection of independent consultancy organisations to carry out emissions inventories and validate greenhouse gas results.

This is to ensure objectivity, fairness and transparency.

They also emphasised the need to develop clear criteria for allocating emissions quotas for different sectors, areas and businesses as well as quality standards for carbon credits traded on the carbon market.— VNS