Đắk Lắk protects animal welfare with elephant-friendly tourism model

ĐẮK LẮK — Several organisations and enterprises in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk have embraced an 'elephant-friendly tourism' model, enhancing the welfare of domesticated elephants while creating meaningful experiences for visitors.

From riding to respectful interaction

The experience is being offered by the Yok Đôn National Park in coordination with Animals Asia since July 2018, giving visitors an opportunity to learn about the pachyderm's daily routines, observing them eating, bathing and roaming while exploring the forest's diverse flora and fauna.

Visitors from across the country expressed how impressed they were with the friendly interactions, feeding the elephants and taking photos with them while wearing local costumes. The tourism model is seen as an humane approach that should be maintained to protect the elephant population.

Two years ago, the Buon Don Suspension Bridge Tourism Centre halted its elephant riding service, replacing it with friendly and close interactions between tourists and the animals, which have stood as a powerful symbol in the Central Highlands’ culture, history and natural landscape. Visitors can now feed the elephants, take photos with them, bathe them, and observe health blessing ceremonies as well as elephant buffets.

The centre has paid due attention to providing a better living environment for elephants, including proper diet, medical care, and suitable accommodations.

It has worked to raise tourist awareness of animal protection and renew the model by connecting it with other tourism products and developing community-based tourism to attract visitors.

Trần Thị Kim Anh, Director of the Biệt Điện Tourism and Hotel Branch – the entity managing the Buôn Đôn Suspension Bridge Tourism Centre, said that after two years of implementation, the model has achieved encouraging results, helping improve the living conditions of both elephants and local communities and becoming a highlight of the centre's activities.

Elephant-friendly tourism is a responsible form that helps minimise the impact of tourism activities on elephant health, contributing to conservation efforts and sustainable elephant tourism.

The implementation of this model is a step to carry out the memorandum of understanding signed between the provincial People’s Committee and Animals Asia in 2021, aiming to end elephant riding tourism and activities affecting the welfare of domesticated elephants in tourism and festivals.

Challenges to address

Despite achieving mostly positive results, it still faces many challenges, requiring joint efforts from the local administration, community and enterprises.

According to the Đắk Lắk Centre for Elephant Conservation, Animal Rescue and Forest Protection Management, the province is now home to 35 domesticated elephants, mainly in Lắk and Buôn Đôn districts.

The domesticated elephant population is aging, mostly over 40 years old, and due to unsuccessful breeding, the herd faces a very high risk of extinction. Grazing areas and food sources for elephants are shrinking, leading to potential conflicts over habitation.

Furthermore, as there are no official regulations to prevent elephant riding, the model has yet to reach Lắk District. Tourists who want to ride elephants have flocked to this district for the service, causing pressure on elephant welfare.

At the 'Elephant Stories' workshop organised by the Simexco Daklak Co. Ltd in Buôn Ma Thuột City earlier this month, agencies, businesses, local authorities, elephant handlers and stakeholders discussed and proposed solutions to protect domesticated elephants and develop the elephant-friendly tourism model.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Buôn Đôn District Y Si That Ksor said alongside advocacy for transitioning from elephant riding to elephant-friendly tourism, the province and its localities need to integrate programmes and non-governmental projects to ensure alternative livelihoods for elephant owners and handlers.

Support in infrastructure, technical materials, and vocational skills is essential to promote the development of other tourism offerings.

Ryan Hockley, Animals Asia Elephant Welfare Advisor, said that with the model, the animals live closer to their natural instincts and have better health as well as longer lifespans.

Solutions for developing this model include understanding tourist tastes, improving tour quality, identifying potential customer groups and promoting across multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, Director of the Đắk Lắk Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Thuỳ Phương Hiếu stated that this model is the province's direction in conserving rare and endangered wildlife. The province has directed localities, units, and businesses to gradually replace and completely end elephant riding tourism after 2026.

The elephant-friendly tourism model has been linked with many activities and tourism products such as experiencing the Lao culture and traditional cuisine, hiking, camping, cycling for sightseeing, exploring the legendary Serepok River, and enjoying gong performances to create impressions for tourists, she added. — VNS