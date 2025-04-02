Recent earthquakes raise urgency for nationwide seismic risk mapping

HÀ NỘI — A surge in seismic activity in March has prompted leading Vietnamese scientists to call for urgent updates to the country’s outdated earthquake risk assessment maps.

Experts stress that regularly updated seismic data is vital for disaster preparedness, especially as recent aftershocks from a 7.7-magnitude quake in Myanmar were felt in major Vietnamese cities, revealing the widespread vulnerability of infrastructure.

In March 2025, Việt Nam recorded 26 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.7, primarily concentrated in Kon Plông District, Kon Tum Province, and Nam Trà My District, Quảng Nam Province—both known as seismic 'hotspots'. Of these, 23 occurred in Kon Plông and three in Nam Trà My, where seismic activity has been persistent since the Sông Tranh 2 hydropower reservoir began operations in 2012. Some days saw clusters of quakes, with five recorded on March 31 alone in Kon Plông.

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre of the Institute of Geophysics confirmed that although most earthquakes in Việt Nam remain small, and induced by hydropower reservoir operations, their frequency has been on the rise, especially in Central Highlands regions. Experts also noted that aftershocks from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 were felt in high-rise buildings in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, despite the epicentre being 1,700 kilometres away.

In light of such developments, Professor Trần Tuấn Anh, President of the Institute of Geophysics and Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, has called for urgent updates to Việt Nam’s national seismic risk maps. While the country currently has earthquake hazard maps and limited tsunami scenarios, he stressed that the data had not been updated in over a decade. These maps are essential for identifying fault zones, estimating recurrence intervals for seismic events over 1,000, 500 or 20 years, and guiding disaster preparedness.

Professor Anh emphasised that updating seismic data should be done every five to ten years, in line with international standards. Such updates require comprehensive studies on fault lines, seismic surveys, tectonic geology and advanced modelling to inform seismic zoning in a format accessible to policymakers and planners. Currently, seismic risk maps exist only for a few small areas and are outdated.

He also urged the integration of seismic risk mapping with national and regional planning processes, particularly in densely populated cities and strategic infrastructure zones. For instance, critical structures in Hà Nội—many built more than a decade ago—need to be reassessed for their structural resilience. In high-risk zones, the impact on buildings, slopes and potential landslides must be studied.

For large-scale or high-value projects such as nuclear power plants, high-speed rail, metro systems and hydropower stations, Professor Anh recommended tailored seismic and tsunami risk assessments. These assessments must include pre-construction site monitoring and risk modelling to ensure long-term safety.

The renewed focus on updating earthquake risk data underscores Việt Nam’s need to stay ahead of potential natural disasters by equipping authorities and communities with accurate, current information. Doing so would enable the development of appropriate earthquake-resistant standards and disaster response planning—especially crucial for a coastal nation whose economic growth is closely tied to its geography. — VNS