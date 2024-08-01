83 earthquakes recorded in July in Kon Tum and Thanh Hóa provinces

KON TUM – A total of 83 earthquakes occurred in July, with 82 reported in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province, the Institute of Geophysics under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology announced on Thursday.

Only one earthquake was recorded in Ngọc Lạc District in Thanh Hoá Province. Most of the earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 5.0.

Among them, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, which occurred at 11.35am on July 28 in Kon Plong District, is identified as the strongest ever recorded in the area. Previously, in 2022, the area experienced a magnitude 4.7 earthquake.

Preliminary information indicated that the magnitude 5.0 earthquake caused some damage to homes and affected the psychological well-being of residents in Kon Plong District, particularly those who live near the earthquake's epicentre.

Some residents in neighbouring provinces like Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định and Đà Nẵng City also reported feeling tremors.

Notably, on July 28 alone, there were 21 earthquakes, and on July 29, there were 25 earthquakes in Kon Plong District.

Nguyễn Xuân Anh, Director of the Institute of Geophysics, stated that the recent earthquakes in Kon Plong District are induced earthquakes caused by the water accumulation in hydropower reservoirs affecting the fault system below, leading to earthquakes occurring earlier than natural patterns.

Induced earthquakes also occur in cycles, with periods of frequent quakes and quieter phases. This is closely related to the water accumulation process in hydropower reservoirs.

Factors such as reservoir water levels, filling rates, and total water volume impact earthquakes. However, these effects may manifest after several months or years as water permeates below, he explained.

"Earthquakes in Kon Tum are expected to continue and affect densely populated areas and key infrastructure, especially near the epicentre. Therefore, authorities need to regularly update and develop earthquake-resistant design plans for various structures," he added. – VNS