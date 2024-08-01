Society
Society

Man sets motorbike on fire after resisting police inspection

August 01, 2024 - 13:26
When asked to take a breathalyser test, he refused and escalated his resistance by kicking his motorbike to the ground.

 

The officers try to extinguish the flames engulfing the motorcycle. — Photo baobinhthuan.com.vn

 

BÌNH THUẬN — A man identified as T.D.L., 36, in the south-central province of Bình Thuận has set his motorbike ablaze after resisting a routine traffic stop and refusing to cooperate with police.

On Tuesday evening, a police patrol team pulled T.D.L. over for riding a motorbike without a helmet while carrying a child. During the inspection, T.D.L became increasingly agitated and started to verbally abuse and insult the officers.

When asked to take a breathalyser test, he refused and escalated his resistance by kicking his motorbike to the ground.

The situation worsened when reinforcements arrived to impound the vehicle. He violently kicked the motorbike again, causing gasoline to spill.

He then ignited the fuel with a lighter, setting the motorbike on fire. Fortunately, the officers swiftly extinguished the flames, preventing further damage.

The man, residing in Nam Chính Commune, Đức Linh District, was taken into custody for questioning. — VNS

 

Tủa Chùa's night charm

The Tủa Chùa Night Market, held weekly in Tủa Chùa Town, Điện Biên Province, features a unique livestream-only sales model, primarily for local agricultural products. Seeing sellers operating many phones at once promoting their goods has become somewhat of a tourist attraction!

