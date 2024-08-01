Man sets motorbike on fire after resisting police inspection

BÌNH THUẬN — A man identified as T.D.L., 36, in the south-central province of Bình Thuận has set his motorbike ablaze after resisting a routine traffic stop and refusing to cooperate with police.

On Tuesday evening, a police patrol team pulled T.D.L. over for riding a motorbike without a helmet while carrying a child. During the inspection, T.D.L became increasingly agitated and started to verbally abuse and insult the officers.

When asked to take a breathalyser test, he refused and escalated his resistance by kicking his motorbike to the ground.

The situation worsened when reinforcements arrived to impound the vehicle. He violently kicked the motorbike again, causing gasoline to spill.

He then ignited the fuel with a lighter, setting the motorbike on fire. Fortunately, the officers swiftly extinguished the flames, preventing further damage.

The man, residing in Nam Chính Commune, Đức Linh District, was taken into custody for questioning. — VNS