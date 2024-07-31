Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Tủa Chùa's night charm

July 31, 2024 - 18:49
The Tủa Chùa Night Market, held weekly in Tủa Chùa Town, Điện Biên Province, features a unique livestream-only sales model, primarily for local agricultural products. Seeing sellers operating many phones at once promoting their goods has become somewhat of a tourist attraction!

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom