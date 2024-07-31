Power bank catches fire at HCM City airport, operations not disrupted

HCM CITY — A DIY power bank in a passenger’s checked luggage caught fire after being left behind at security’s request at HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Tuesday night.

The incident had minimal impact on airport operations, air authorities noted.

The incident occurred around 11:55pm when airport security staff instructed a male passenger to remove his power bank from his checked luggage due to the associated fire hazards. Shortly thereafter, the device caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within five minutes, and it took approximately one hour to secure and clear the affected area.

A representative from the airport said the power bank was a do-it-yourself homemade type, and since a dry powder fire extinguisher was used, powder dust created smoke in the extinguished area, and by 12:55 AM on July 31, the area had been thoroughly cleaned.

The incident did not significantly impact operations at the terminal, the representative said.

The lithium-ion batteries in these devices generate energy through electrochemical reactions that inherently produce heat.

Due to the potential for overheating and combustion, certain airlines have prohibited the use of power banks, while others advise passengers to notify crew members should their devices become excessively warm.

Most airlines require passengers to store power banks in their hand luggage to mitigate any potential hazards. — VNS