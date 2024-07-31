Anti-scam app launched for mobile devices

HÀ NỘI — A national anti-scam mobile application has been launched by the National Cybersecurity Association (under the Ministry of Public Security).

The free app, named nTrust, is to help people detect signs of scamming by verifying phone and bank account numbers, as well as website links and QR codes.

It was first announced at the seminar on preventing online scams held on May 13 by the National Cybersecurity Association.

Following its beta version released in June, the app has been updated to better scan for malware and optimise its performance.

nTrust is currently available on Google Play Store for Android devices and on the App Store for devices running on iOS.

If users detect any signs of scamming, they can report suspicious phone numbers, bank account numbers, website links or software via the app.

Their reports will then be compiled and analysed before being sent to the entire nTrust network. — VNS