Russian man found drifting on tidal flat in northern Việt Nam

THÁI BÌNH — The authorities of northern province Thái Bình authorities have identified a 46-year-old man with Russian nationality, drifting in the coastal tidal flat area of Thụy Trường Commune, Thái Thụy District​​ suffering from fatigue and hunger but without any injuries on his body.

His name is Roman Borisiv and has passport valid until November 9, 2028.

At 14.00 on Monday, the Diêm Điền Port Border Guard Station in Thái Thụy District received a report from Trần Xuân Cảnh, 46, in Đông Hoàng Commune, Tiền Hải District, about the discovery of a male foreigner in a coastal tidal flat area.

After receiving the information, the border guard station sent officers and soldiers to the scene.

The working group and local people took the man to an oyster watchtower for medical care and first aid due to his poor health and then took him to the Diêm Điền Port Border Guard Station.

Immigration checks showed that he entered Việt Nam on July 15, 2024, under the unilateral visa exemption programme through the Tây Trang International Border Gate in Điện Biên Province.

Authorities checked Roman Borisov's personal belongings and found only daily necessities and clothes, no money or weapons.

He said that before entering Việt Nam, he had been in Thailand and Laos.

He stayed in Điện Biên for about three days. Because he had no money, he walked and hitched a ride to Hải Phòng City on July 20.

Seeing him wandering around, Hải Phòng people gave him shelter and food.

On July 28, he moved to the coastal mangrove forest area. Locals lent him a foam raft, which he rowed along the coast and drifted to the tidal flat area of ​​Thụy Trường Commune.

Borisov said he wishes to continue to travel freely in Việt Nam. When his temporary residence expires, he will go to Laos and Cambodia via the land border gates.

Currently, the Russian man is being temporarily cared for and resting at the Diêm Điền Port Border Guard Station.

Thái Bình Province authorities determined that he had completed all procedures according to the law and did not discover any suspicious issues related to national security.

They decided to guide him on Vietnamese regulations and laws so that he can continue his journey in Việt Nam. — VNS