Home Environment

Parliamentary handbook on animal welfare launched in Việt Nam

April 02, 2025 - 18:03
A handbook, titled 'National Assembly Deputies With The Improvement Of Policies And Laws On Animal Protection', was officially launched to improve the legal framework for animal management, especially for companion animals such as dogs and cats in Việt Nam.
A workshop discusses the prevention of trading and the consumption of cats and dogs. — Photo courtesy of the NA Standing Committee 's Deputy Affairs Board

HÀ NỘI — A handbook, titled 'National Assembly Deputies With The Improvement Of Policies And Laws On Animal Protection' was officially launched to improve the legal framework for animal management, especially for companion animals such as dogs and cats in Việt Nam.

The handbook is a cooperation between the Deputy Affairs Board (under the Standing Committee of the National Assembly) and the Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable development company (SBCC Vietnam) and the Soi Dog Foundation.

This is the first time the Deputy Affairs Board has compiled reference materials on animal welfare. The involvement of legislators in this issue is extremely important, contributing to systemic changes in policy and social awareness regarding animal welfare in Việt Nam.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Deputy Affairs Board, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, said: "The Parliamentary Handbook serves as reference material providing National Assembly delegates and state agencies with legal knowledge about animal management and some existing shortcomings. From there, it puts forward several proposals to promote the improvement of policies and laws to align Việt Nam's animal welfare legislation with international standards, as well as effective measures to monitor the implementation of policies and laws on animals."

The handbook, titled 'National Assembly Deputies With The Improvement Of Policies And Laws On Animal Protection'. — Photo courtesy of the NA Standing Committee 's Deputy Affairs Board

The handbook provides detailed guidance on implementing animal welfare practices, particularly protecting companion animals (dogs and cats) from abusive behaviours. Moreover, it analyses gaps in current policies, such as the need to strengthen regulations on animal protection, while proposing appropriate measures to transform social awareness to reduce the dog and cat meat trade.

"This handbook represents a crucial milestone in addressing dog and cat welfare in Việt Nam," said Rahul Sehgal, Director, International Advocacy of Soi Dog Foundation.

"As an international partner, we look to Việt Nam's National Assembly members to champion legislation to end the dog and cat meat trade. Their leadership role is vital in creating meaningful policy change that aligns with international standards and enhances Việt Nam's global reputation. Soi Dog Foundation stands ready to support Việt Nam's legislators with expertise and resources as they work toward this important goal.

"This handbook represents a critical tool in our comprehensive behaviour change approach," says Duyên Bùi, Social and Behaviour Change Director of SBCC Vietnam. "We are committed to supporting the implementation of campaigns that will help Vietnamese society embrace these new standards of animal welfare and move away from traditional practices that no longer align with our nation's progressive values."

The handbook serves as reference material for National Assembly delegates and state agencies to help promote specific actions on animal welfare issues, including dogs and cats. The handbook is also published on the official website of the Training Centre for Elected Representatives under the Standing Committee of the National Assembly.

By providing comprehensive insights and actionable recommendations to those in positions of influence, this handbook is positioned to create a lasting impact, from shaping new legislation and policies to transforming public attitudes toward a ban on dog and cat meat trade in the future. — VNS

