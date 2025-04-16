Hosting P4G summit reflects Việt Nam’s growing leadership in advancing global green growth efforts

The high-level Summit on Partners for Green Growth and the 2030 Global Goals (P4G) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Hà Nội, with the attendance of about 600 international delegates from over 40 countries and international organisations. Việt Nam is one of the seven founding members, an official partner of P4G and the host of the fourth P4G Summit in 2025.

In light of this major event, ambassadors of Denmark, the Netherlands, the European Union and the Republic of Korea to Việt Nam, were interviewed by Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Hằng about the impacts of the summit on global climate efforts, SDGs goals, and opportunities for P4G’s partners.

P4G was established in 2017 based on an initiative by the Government of Denmark. The theme this time is ‘Global Partnership for Inclusive, Sustainable, Innovative and People-Centred Green Transition’. Could you please tell us your opinion about the significance of the theme to the global climate efforts?

Ambassador of Denmark Nicolai Prytz: This year’s summit theme is highly important because a successful green transition demands a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach. The P4G’s objective places people at the centre of change and implies that there is a strong connection between the green transition and climate change.

From a global perspective, this year’s summit comes in a timely manner between COP29 and COP30. COP30 in Belém, coming up this November, coincides with each country’s obligation to submit updated and ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions. According to the latest International Panel on Climate Change reports, we must take action now if we are to prevent climate change from having irreversible consequences for the world and its inhabitants.

At the national level, the consequences of climate change are already evident, also in Việt Nam. The impacts of the Typhoon Yagi in 2024 caused widespread destructions in the entire country. According to the World Bank, Việt Nam is among the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

Achieving sustainable development depends on fostering innovation through collective action. Governments must set ambitious frameworks, businesses should invest in green solutions, and young people and start-ups need to drive fresh ideas. To develop the most efficient solutions, we need an inclusive, people-centred approach, which ensures that no one is left behind. Inclusive climate action is paramount, not only to tackle climate change but also to reduce socio-economic inequality.

Việt Nam has historically been a relatively minor emitter and accounts for "only" 0.8 per cent of current global emissions. However, rapid economic growth in recent decades has made Việt Nam one of the most greenhouse gas-intensive economies in Southeast Asia. It is therefore crucial that countries like Việt Nam take leadership that contributes to the global climate goals.

The Republic of Korea is one of the founding members of P4G initiative. Could you kindly share how the Republic of Korea has been and is currently supporting Việt Nam in organising the P4G Summit?

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Việt Nam Choi Young Sam: As a founding member that has actively engaged in the P4G initiative since its early stages, South Korea is cooperating with the Vietnamese Government in various aspects to support the successful organisation of the fourth P4G Summit. In particular, South Korea has been sharing its experiences from organising the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit, including its participation in the Multilateral Preparatory Meeting of the 2025 P4G Việt Nam Summit held on April 11, 2024.

Taking into account the importance the Vietnamese government places on the 4th P4G Summit, South Korea has decided to dispatch high-level representatives to the event. Moreover, South Korea is maintaining close cooperation in the summit’s public outreach efforts, including the creation of a promotional video.

One of the key agendas of the P4G summit this year is showcasing innovations and developing actionable strategies that support and unlock investment for innovation and climate start-ups in emerging markets and developing economies. Could you please elaborate more on why innovations and climate start-ups are of enormous importance for achieving our climate goals?

Ambassador Nicolai Prytz: It is becoming increasingly clear that innovations and climate start-ups are crucial to overcome the obstacles we face in achieving our climate goals. We need entrepreneurs bringing their full capacity to the table, since the borderless problems require new, innovative solutions.

In Việt Nam, SMEs represent 98 per cent of all enterprises and are absolutely critical in promoting green growth and achieving the country’s ambitious climate goals. Similarly, in Denmark, SMEs have been pivotal in driving progress on the green agenda.

Climate start-ups are of enormous importance, because they can deliver the right solutions. Technological innovation, new investment models, and emerging markets are all expected to shape a future where sustainability is not just an option but a top priority. P4G responds to this need by helping early-stage businesses gain access to funding and has leveraged about US$100 million in investments across 19 climate businesses to date.

As we transition to a green economy, there is a growing recognition that trade activities, environmental protection and sustainable development are inseparable. In this context, P4G plays a vital role in promoting green and inclusive growth. With the global economy moving toward a greener, more circular and more innovative future, fostering opportunities for start-ups is essential. Rapid advancements in science, technology and innovation are shaping new solutions to global challenges.

Could you please evaluate the role of the summit in advancing the achievement of the goals set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals?

Ambassador of the Netherlands Kees van Baar: As we confront the escalating challenges of climate change across our interconnected world, initiatives like P4G represent not just opportunity, but necessity. The innovative platform bridges the gap between ambitious climate commitments and practical implementation of both the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Netherlands joined P4G as a country partner and core donor in 2018 and launched its National Platform in 2020.

I think what sets P4G apart from many other climate initiatives is, again, its strategic focus on public-private partnerships. By bringing together governments, businesses and civil society, P4G supports the development of market-based solutions across five key sectors: food and agriculture, water, energy, sustainable cities and the circular economy. This multi-stakeholder approach enables a more holistic and effective response to the climate crisis: one that no single actor could achieve alone.

For a rapidly developing country like Việt Nam, which has huge potential, but also faces significant climate risks, this summit is particularly important. Việt Nam’s involvement in P4G offers a model for other countries facing similar challenges. Its proactive approach shows the kind of forward-thinking leadership we need. By leveraging P4G’s partnership-driven model, countries like Việt Nam can steer away from carbon-intensive development phases, challenges that the Netherlands and many other European countries have previously navigated. This creates an opportunity for Việt Nam to leapfrog into a more sustainable and resilient growth trajectory.

With regard to the P4G Summit in Hà Nội, I firmly believe there is significant potential for new, meaningful partnerships that build on both Dutch and Vietnamese expertise. These partnerships can leverage private-sector solutions and knowledge-sharing to address Việt Nam’s specific environmental and economic priorities. The Netherlands is ready to deepen our collaboration with Việt Nam through P4G, offering the right tools, improving access to finance and sharing our experience and expertise. We are committed to strengthening the ties between Dutch and Vietnamese businesses, many of which are already showcasing with sustainable models that align closely with the SDGs and the Paris Agreement.

Ambassador Choi Young Sam: As the climate crisis deepens, the need for collective action and cooperation by the international community has become more urgent than ever. In this context, the 4th P4G Summit is expected to serve as an important turning point in accelerating the implementation of both the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s summit, held under the theme 'Global partnership for an Inclusive, Sustainable, Innovative and Human-Centric Green Transition' is anticipated to play a pivotal role in both protecting vulnerable communities during the transition to carbon neutrality and creating new opportunities in the green industry.

The summit will include a high-level plenary and five parallel ministerial sessions, a green growth exhibition and a start-up pitch session. It is expected to serve as a multi-stakeholder cooperation platform with participation from governments, the private sector and civil society. Through this wide-ranging participation, we hope to discover innovative ideas and produce a rich set of policies and projects that can contribute to achieving the Paris Agreement and the SDGs.

Ambassador of the European Union Julien Guerrier: The P4G Summit can play a critical role in advancing the implementation of the goals outlined in both the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and SDGs by fostering collaboration between governments, businesses and civil society. The scope of the P4G initiative is extremely large. I can mention two broad areas that are important and in line with the EU priorities.

First, it is essential to accelerate climate action and carbon neutrality, in line with the Paris Agreement. The summit emphasises public-private partnerships, aiming to scale up climate solutions such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and carbon-neutral technologies. This directly supports the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global warming to well below 2°C, ideally 1.5°C, by promoting actions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On energy transition in particular, which needs the increasing deployment of renewable energies, the P4G is aligned with the Just Energy Transition partnership (JETP), a partnership between Việt Nam, the IPG (G7 + EU + Denmark +Norway) and GFANZ aiming at contributing to decarbonise Việt Nam’s power sector.

Both initiatives have a shared goal of supporting the transition to sustainable, renewable energy systems in a way that is inclusive, equitable and financially feasible. Both emphasise collaboration, innovation and fair transitions, ensuring that no one is left behind in the global effort to combat climate change. The P4G's platform for public-private partnerships can significantly complement the JETP’s focus on just energy transitions, helping mobilise the necessary resources, technologies and policies to accelerate this process.

The summit promotes innovative climate financing mechanisms that are crucial to meeting the $100 billion annual funding goal for climate change adaptation and mitigation, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. Countries participating in P4G, including Việt Nam, align their national climate strategies with the Paris Agreement. The summit serves as a platform to share best practices and initiatives for enhancing the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which are key commitments under the Paris framework. Việt Nam is currently undertaking studies to come with a new and more ambitious NDC to be presented this year before the COP30 in Belém, Brazil. We are eager to know more about it.

Second, we need to promote green and inclusive economic development, in line with the SDGs. The P4G Summit promotes partnerships that drive green growth, create jobs and enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities, contributing to SDG 8. By creating a space for governments and businesses to explore actionable climate solutions, the summit supports SDG 13, helping countries integrate climate change mitigation and adaptation into their policies and business models. One of the key aspects of the P4G Summit is fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships. It aligns with SDG 17, which emphasises strengthening the means of implementation and revitalising global partnerships for sustainable development.

The P4G contributes to supporting a just transition, tackling SDG 10, aiming at reducing inequalities, highlighting how a transition to a green economy can and need to be equitable and inclusive. Many sessions at the summit focus on creating a just transition, ensuring that climate action supports poverty reduction and equality.

Denmark has been a global leader in renewable energy and green technology. How do you see Denmark's role and contribution in shaping global green transition efforts, particularly through P4G?

Ambassador Nicolai Prytz: Denmark is already a pioneer in green transition, particularly within renewable energy and energy efficiency. Cooperation on energy has formed a significant part of bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Denmark since 2013 through the joint Energy Partnership Programme. Here, Denmark contributes by sharing knowledge from our own transition.

Denmark, along with the G7, EU and Norway, is also member of the Just Energy Transition Partnership between Việt Nam and the International Partners Group (IPG). This initiative has initially pledged a total of $15.5 billion to support the decarbonisation of Việt Nam’s energy system.

As P4G cofounder and funder, Denmark encourages collaboration across the globe, recognising that strong partnerships are essential in tackling climate change and ensuring energy security. Our contributions through P4G support Denmark’s broader green transition and climate commitments.

Denmark is committed to shifting global financial flows from fossil fuels to green investments. We have reformed the Investment Fund for Developing Countries, significantly increasing its capital to boost climate financing. At least 30 per cent of Danish official development assistance now targets climate initiatives and we actively mobilise private investments.

Dutch businesses are currently very interested in the Vietnamese market and are planning to expand their investments and operations in Việt Nam. In your opinion, what opportunities will the summit provide for both Dutch and Vietnamese businesses, particularly in the areas of renewable energy and green transition?

Ambassador Kees van Baar: For decades, Dutch businesses have shown strong and sustained interest in the Vietnamese market, particularly in the areas of green investment and sustainable operations. The P4G Summit in Hà Nội offers a timely and strategic platform for the Dutch private sector to engage directly with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders, and to explore more opportunities for partnership and quality investment, especially in renewable energy and green transition initiatives.

As a relatively small country with a large economy, the Netherlands has long focused on developing green technologies and sustainable innovations that reduce environmental impact while supporting inclusive growth. We are home to many companies at the forefront of renewable energy solutions, circular economy models and climate-smart innovations across sectors such as agriculture, water management and logistics. The businesses are not only eager to share their expertise with other like-minded partners, but also committed to doing so through responsible, inclusive and forward-looking collaborations.

As Việt Nam accelerates its transition to a greener economy, Dutch companies are ready to partner with technologies, investment capital and practical know-how that can help scale local solutions and deliver measurable impact. The P4G platform offers Vietnamese businesses access to cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, while allowing Dutch businesses to better understand local needs and priorities, and to tailor their expertise accordingly. Beyond this, the P4G Summit creates an enabling environment for broader networking and new connections. It brings together financial institutions, businesses, NGOs and policymakers, creating space for matchmaking, knowledge exchange and the formation of new green partnerships. Such model of public-private partnerships aligns closely with what we Dutch call the 'Dutch Diamond' approach: bringing together government, business, knowledge institutions and civil society to co-develop practical, long-term and inclusive solutions to complex challenges.

To me, what’s more crucial is that the summit is about more than just discussions. We are focused on achieving outcomes that deliver real benefits on the ground: through investment, capacity building and joint innovation. The Netherlands remains firmly committed to supporting Việt Nam’s green transition in a spirit of mutual learning and genuine partnership. As Việt Nam’s largest EU trade partner and leading EU investor, we view this summit as an opportunity to further deepen our economic ties and reinforce our shared ambition for inclusive, sustainable growth. And to me, the transition towards a green economy is not only beneficial for the health of the planet, but it indeed fuels economic growth and prosperity of the people by reducing long-term costs, driving competitiveness and ensuring economic stability in the long run.

What are your expectations regarding the role of the summit in further enhancing the cooperation between Việt Nam and South Korea, particularly in the areas of green economic development, carbon emissions reduction, carbon credit exchanges and climate change response in the future?

Ambassador Choi Young Sam: The upcoming P4G Summit will be a critical momentum for deepening cooperation between South Korea and Việt Nam in green economic development and climate change response.

In May 2021, on the occasion of the P4G Seoul Summit, the two countries signed the ROK-Việt Nam Framework Agreement for Cooperation on Climate Change, establishing an institutional foundation for implementing international carbon reduction projects. Furthermore, Korea and Việt Nam have expanded and deepened their P4G partnerships in key sectors such as food and agriculture (SDG2), energy (SDG6) and water (SDG7).

Based on these achievements, the summit will provide an opportunity for both countries to help shape the future vision of the P4G initiative. It will also be a critical opportunity to develop a mutually beneficial model for carbon reduction. In this regard, South Korea hopes to leverage its carbon reduction technologies and financial resources to implement greenhouse gas mitigation projects in Việt Nam.

Could you kindly share your expectations regarding the outcome of the summit?

Ambassador Kees van Baar: This year, Việt Nam is the host of the P4G Summit in Hà Nội. The organisation of this summit reflects Việt Nam’s growing leadership in advancing global green growth efforts. I believe the summit presents a timely and meaningful opportunity to convene a diverse range of stakeholders driving the climate transition – from innovative start-ups and financial investors to policymakers and public sector leaders. The Netherlands is a core donor of P4G. As a globally recognised pioneer in advancing long-term climate strategies, and a strong and committed partner to the summit, we hold high expectations for the outcomes of this year’s edition, with generate tangible and lasting results across multiple levels.

Firstly, it should facilitate connections between financially viable start-ups and investors, enabling these enterprises to scale up and maximise their impact on the green transition. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of every economy, should play a pivotal role in this process. It is essential that these businesses grow on a sustainable foundation – one that prioritises ethical practices, environmental stewardship and social responsibility. And by aligning financial incentives with environmental goals, I believe the P4G’s approach will help address Việt Nam’s challenges in various fields, for example in areas such as sustainable agriculture and access to clean energy.

Secondly, I hope the summit will reaffirm global multilateral ambition for a greener, more inclusive future and further underscore P4G’s vital role in fostering this transformation. Through the adoption of a concrete and forward-looking declaration, we can strengthen international cooperation and send a clear message: meaningful, lasting change for the people of Việt Nam – and around the world – must be rooted in bold, practical action on the ground.

Ambassador Julien Guerrier: The P4G is a very important initiative and comes with the right and timely approach of promoting public-private partnerships to accelerate sustainable development and address climate change. Global challenges can only be addressed by bringing together governments, businesses and civil society organisations to implement innovative solutions in areas such as climate-smart agriculture and forestry, renewable energy, water resilience and zero-emission mobility.

The EU commends Việt Nam as an active member of P4G since its inception, as a country committed to green growth and aiming for Net Zero by 2050. Việt Nam's commitment is further demonstrated by being the host nation for the fourth P4G Summit.— VNS