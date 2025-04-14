Extra efforts requested to address forest fire consequences in Quảng Ninh

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on April 13 signed a dispatch regarding the settlement of the aftermath of two consecutive forest fires in the northern border province of Quảng Ninh.

The dispatch was sent to the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, National Defence, Public Security, and Finance; and the General Directors of the Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA); and the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities.

It noted that from the night of April 12 to the morning of April 13, two forest fires occurred in Hạ Long City's Đại Yên Ward, and Bình Liêu District's Bình Liêu Town. According to initial information, over 40ha of forests were damaged, but as of now, the fires have mostly been extinguished.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Hà praised the military, police, forest rangers, local militia, and the people in the affected areas for their prompt coordination and tireless efforts to implement fire-fighting measures, quickly containing and extinguishing the blaze. He also shared the difficulties faced by the households that suffered damage due to the forest fires.

Citing the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting's warning that temperatures in the northern and central regions will rise rapidly in the coming time, leading to widespread heatwaves, with the risk of forest fires occurring at any time, the Deputy PM urged relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities to continue to proactively take forest fire prevention and control measures in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directives in Dispatch No. 25/CĐ-TTg dated March 22.

The Chairperson of the Quảng Ninh People’s Committee was requested to continue directing the swift response to the aftermath of these current fires, investigate their causes, strictly punish individuals who intentionally violate the laws on forest fire prevention and control, address the damage caused by the fires, and restore the affected forest areas.

The Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities shall be responsible to the Government and the Prime Minister for forest fire prevention and control in their respective localities, and are required to proactively direct and implement relevant measures.

The Ministries of National Defence, and Public Security are tasked with directing the forces stationed in localities to proactively review, update, perfect coordination plans between the armed forces and local forces for forest fire prevention and control. They should also prepare the highest level of support for fire-fighting efforts in their respective areas, and be ready to mobilise personnel, equipment, and resources to participate in fire-fighting operations upon request from local authorities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment should proactively direct forecasting, warning, and organising forest fire prevention and control efforts nationwide.

Meanwhile, the VTV, the VOV, the VNA, and other media agencies are tasked with bettering communications on forest protection and forest fire prevention and control and promptly provide information on forest fire warnings and forecasts. — VNA/VNS