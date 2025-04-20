Đồng Tháp receives first sarus cranes from Thailand for conservation

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp on Sunday held a ceremony at Tràm Chim National Park in Tam Nông district to receive six sarus cranes from Thailand for conservation.

As part of the "Sarus Crane Conservation and Development Project at Tràm Chim National Park" (2022-2032), these are the first cranes brought from Thailand.

The six cranes, including three males and three females, are around seven months old and were bred in captivity at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo. They were flown to Việt Nam and, following a mandatory quarantine period at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, now are eligible for relocation to Tràm Chim for conservation and growth.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Đồng Tháp provincial People's Committee, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand (ZPOT), the Việt Nam Zoo Association (VZA), the International Crane Foundation (ICF), and the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens Company.

Jade Donavanik, Chairman of ZPOT’s Board of Directors, said the transfer reflected strong international cooperation in biodiversity and environmental conservation. He praised the commitment of Đồng Tháp’s leaders and partners in advancing the crane conservation mission.

Secretary of the Đồng Tháp provincial Party Committee Lê Quốc Phong called the handover of the cranes a significant milestone and an important step toward restoring this endangered species. He expressed his confidence that, with ongoing technical, financial, and community support, the project will help preserve Việt Nam’s natural heritage for future generations.

Launched in December 2024, the project aims to reintroduce 100 sarus cranes to Tràm Chim over ten years, with a goal of at least 50 surviving and eventually forming a self-sustaining wild population.

The sarus crane is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Previously, thousands of cranes migrated to Tràm Chim each year but the number has declined sharply due to habitat loss. The reintroduction and conservation of this iconic species is considered urgent, as the crane serves as an indicator of a healthy ecosystem and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in Vietnamese people's life.

As part of the programme, Đồng Tháp also launched a local conservation team to promote awareness and protect cranes and other wild birds. Several organisations and individuals were recognised for their contributions to the project. — VNS