Environment ministry, Vingroup cooperate to improve urban air quality

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) and the VinGroup Joint Stock Company on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in urban air quality management and improvement, and green growth.

Under the MoU, the two sides will collaborate on air quality monitoring and improvement, promoting green growth and sustainable transportation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and developing a carbon market. They will also engage in communications, training, and scientific research cooperation.

The two sides will develop and upgrade the environmental monitoring system. Accordingly, VinGroup will work with the ministry and the Hà Nội People's Committee to install automatic monitoring stations and air quality sensors to enhance data collection, support scientific research, and provide air quality information for the public.

To apply technology and artificial intelligence in data analysis, warning, and forecasts, Vingroup will provide technological solutions, data analysis algorithms, simulation modelling, and Digital Twin technology to help identify emission sources and forecast and warn about air quality. Meanwhile, the MAE will research, evaluate, and analyse data to support state management, policy development, and air quality improvement.

Regarding the promotion of green growth and sustainable transportation, the two sides will cooperate to exchange ideas, conduct research, and support in building and proposing mechanisms to promote the electrification of transportation. VinGroup will develop green urban areas that reduce emissions, save energy, and integrate systems for monitoring dust emissions from construction sites.

On reducing greenhouse gas emissions and developing a carbon market, the two sides will collaborate to study international experiences on the operation of carbon markets, methods for creating carbon credits, and methodologies to integrate greenhouse gas emissions inventories with air pollution emissions inventories, while making the most of monitoring data and modern technologies to optimise environmental management.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Lê Công Thành said that major cities such as Hà Nội and HCM City are facing worsening air quality, with prolonged pollution episodes. This represents a wake-up call, requiring management authorities and society as a whole to join hands and take decisive, coordinated, creative, and effective actions to implement solutions and turn these challenges into opportunities.

The MAE will create optimal conditions for businesses, including VinGroup, to develop green initiatives to serve the people and help realise the national goals, he noted, pledging that transparent, fair, and effective policies will be devised to reach the ultimate target of a better living environment for the Vietnamese people.

Lê Thị Thuy Thuỷ, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast Global, shared that VinGroup is fully aware of its responsibility and pioneering role in accompanying society during the transition process toward a green future.

The most prominent example is VinFast – the Vietnamese electric vehicle brand developed by Vingroup – which has been taking concrete and determined actions to encourage the public to shift to green transportation.

Thuỷ expressed her hope that the areas of cooperation between VinGroup and the MAE will create a synergistic effect, spreading positive values and helping to guide Vietnam’s economy into an era of sustainable development. — VNA/VNS