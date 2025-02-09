Two Hà Nội villages gain global recognition in World Crafts Cities Network

HÀ NỘI - A ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel at 7:00 PM on February 14 to honour the recognition of Hà Nội’s two craft villages - Bát Tràng pottery village (Gia Lâm District) and Vạn Phúc silk weaving village (Hà Đông District) - as members of the World Crafts Cities Network, according to the Hà Nội Municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Bát Tràng pottery village (Gia Lâm District) and Vạn Phúc silk weaving village (Hà Đông District) were officially recognised as members of the World Crafts Cities Network in late 2024. They are the first two traditional craft villages in Việt Nam to be approved as members of this global network.

Bát Tràng pottery village and Vạn Phúc silk weaving village are the 67th and 68th recognised craft villages in the world, making Việt Nam the 28th country to have its villages recognised as part of the World Crafts Cities Network.

This achievement affirms Hà Nội's position on the global cultural map while providing an opportunity for the craft villages to enhance their competitiveness, preserve traditional values, expand markets, promote international cultural exchange, and foster sustainable development.

Additionally, according to the Hà Nội Municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the city will organise an Exhibition and Showcase of Handicraft Products by Domestic and International Artisans on this occasion. The event aims to promote cultural exchange, introduce Hà Nội’s heritage to both domestic and international visitors, and contribute to the preservation and development of traditional craft villages, further strengthening the city’s status within the World Crafts Cities Network.

The exhibition will feature various themed spaces, including those dedicated to Vạn Phúc silk, Bát Tràng pottery, international artisans’ silk and pottery, tea culture, cuisine, and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods.

Throughout the event, there will also be vibrant art performances celebrating the Party, the Lunar New Year, and the nation's progress. The event is expected to take place from February 14 to February 16.-VNS



