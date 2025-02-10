PM urges acceleration of housing and transport infrastructure projects in Quảng Ngãi

QUẢNG NGÃI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for urgent action to accelerate key housing and transport infrastructure projects in Quảng Ngãi Province, aiming to improve living conditions and strengthen regional connectivity.

During his visit on Sunday, he conducted an on-site inspection of the local programme to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses and reviewed progress on major transport projects, including the Dung Quất – Sa Huỳnh coastal road and the Quảng Ngãi – Hoài Nhơn expressway, part of the eastern North-South expressway network.

Addressing makeshift housing

PM Chính and his delegation toured the home of Trần Trung Kiên in Đức Chánh Commune, Mộ Đức District, a beneficiary of the province’s initiative to eradicate substandard housing.

Congratulating Kiên’s family on their newly renovated home, made possible through partial state funding and community support from relatives and socio-political organisations such as the Women's Union, Youth Union, Police, and Militia Forces. he praised Quảng Ngãi’s efforts in addressing the housing crisis. To date, the province has successfully built over 2,100 houses for disadvantaged families and those eligible for state support.

Despite this progress, he noted that more than 4,500 families remain in precarious housing conditions and urged the province to adopt innovative approaches to accelerate the programme’s implementation.

He emphasised the need to cultivate a spirit of self-reliance and collective effort, encouraging communities, families, and socio-political organisations. including youth, women’s, farmers’, and veterans’ associations, to actively contribute.

The province must also mobilise support from businesses and individuals, following the principle of "give what you can -whether effort, resources, or financial contributions, big or small." This, he stressed, would help realise the nationwide goal of eliminating makeshift and dilapidated housing by the end of 2025.

Accelerating key transport projects

PM Chính also conducted a site inspection of two major road projects in Quảng Ngãi: the Dung Quất – Sa Huỳnh coastal road and the Quảng Ngãi – Hoài Nhơn expressway, urging construction teams to overcome obstacles and expedite completion.

Under the 2021-2030 National Road Network Plan, with a vision towards 2050, Việt Nam’s coastal road system is planned to span 3,034km. The Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, issued on 3 November 2022, sets a target to complete coastal road construction across the North Central and Central Coast regions by 2030.

The Dung Quất – Sa Huỳnh coastal road, a 100-kilometre strategic route, is being developed by Quảng Ngãi Province with an approved budget of VNĐ5.654 trillion (excluding inflation adjustments). To date, 32.5km have been completed and opened to traffic, while 25.2km remain under construction. The remaining 31km have yet to be developed, with 11.3km overlapping National Highway 1.

The province raised concerns over a six-kilometre section overlapping the approved titanium mining zone, which the PM confirmed had been resolved under the Geology and Minerals Law and existing regulations. He directed provincial authorities to expedite the necessary administrative procedures to ensure swift implementation.

The Quảng Ngãi – Hoài Nhơn expressway, spanning 88km with a total investment of over VNĐ20.469 trillion, is another key project under the North-South Expressway network. Led by a consortium headed by Đèo Cả Group, it is scheduled for completion in September 2026, with efforts focused on finishing bridge and road construction by 31 August 2025.

While land clearance is largely complete, two sections remain unresolved. At present, the contractor has 50 construction teams, 1,550 machines, and 3,850 workers deployed, achieving nearly 55 per cent completion.

At the construction site, the Government leader commended the contractors’ efforts and urged them to maintain a tight work schedule, ensuring continuous progress despite weather conditions and public holidays. He encouraged closer collaboration with subcontractors and local enterprises to accelerate implementation and drive regional economic growth.

He also praised the provincial governments of Quảng Ngãi and Bình Định for their active role in project oversight and called for continued coordination with ministries to support contractors by addressing environmental concerns, ensuring subcontractor quality, and mobilising additional resources, including military and youth groups, where possible.

Efficiency, accountability

Responding to contractor concerns, PM Chính ordered local authorities to resolve outstanding land clearance issues without delay. The Ministry of Transport was directed to complete all three tunnels along the expressway to ensure seamless integration with bridges and roads.

He also called for a reward and penalty system for contractors, ensuring that companies failing to meet commitments are excluded from future projects, while high-performing firms may be considered for direct contract awards, provided they adhere to strict transparency and anti-corruption regulations.

The Ministry of Transport, in coordination with the Ministry of Construction, was tasked with revising cost norms for the North-South Expressway to align with current market conditions.

He approved the proposal to increase the number of interchanges along the expressway, recommending an average spacing of 10km per interchange. He urged local authorities and the Ministry of Transport to ensure the feasibility of these additions.

Emphasising a strict deadline of 31 December 2025, he urged central and local governments, contractors, and all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure timely completion. He instructed provincial party secretaries and contractors to proactively address obstacles, stressing that any challenges must be reported and resolved immediately. — VNS