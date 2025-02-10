HCM City faces shortage of bus drivers due to revised licensing regulations

HCM CITY — HCM City is experiencing a severe shortage of bus drivers, with more than 250 positions unfilled due to new licensing requirements that took effect on January 1, 2025.

The shortage has already impacted the local bus network, leading to reduced service frequency and longer wait times for passengers.

The revised Road Traffic Order stipulates that current licenses only permit drivers to operate buses with fewer than 30 seats. As a result, those driving larger buses must either upgrade their licenses or be replaced by qualified personnel.

Official statistics indicate that in 2024, more than 600 drivers in the city held outdated licenses for buses with more than 30 seats, requiring them to comply with the new regulations or step aside.

SaigonBus, one of the city’s largest bus operators, has been particularly affected, reporting a shortfall due to many of its drivers holding outdated Class D licenses, which will no longer allow them to operate buses with more than 30 seats.

The company has had to scale back service on certain routes, directly affecting passenger convenience.

Nguyễn Duy Khánh, director of SaigonBus’s bus transport division, said that training programmes began in the third and fourth quarters of 2024 to assist drivers in upgrading their licenses and to recruit new staff.

However, the company still faces a shortfall of over 100 drivers due to difficulties in finding qualified candidates. Many current drivers lack the necessary documentation or educational qualifications to upgrade their licenses, further complicating the situation.

Khánh emphasised that SaigonBus is committed to supporting eligible drivers with training costs and guidance, but those who do not meet the new requirements may face contract termination or reassignment. He noted that efforts are underway to minimise disruptions, with travel patterns expected to normalise after the Lunar New Year.

The 19/5 Transport Cooperative has also reported a shortage of approximately 70 drivers, nearly 20 per cent of its workforce. Some drivers lack the necessary educational qualifications, while others are waiting to complete training for their license upgrades.

To manage the situation, the company has temporarily reassigned unqualified drivers to work as bus attendants while they wait for their new licenses.

To mitigate the crisis, transport companies are working to fast-track license upgrades and actively recruit new drivers. The Department of Transport has instructed the Public Transport Management Center to coordinate with transport units to expedite recruitment and arrange drivers in compliance with the new regulations.

Phạm Vương Bảo, deputy director of the Public Transport Management Center, noted that while over 350 drivers have registered for license upgrades or new recruitment, a shortfall of nearly 250 drivers remains.

He stressed that the transport sector is prioritising coordinated efforts with bus operators to recruit and train sufficient drivers to ensure the stable operation of the city’s bus network.

HCM City currently operates more than 2,200 buses across 138 routes, with larger buses accommodating 41-60 passengers accounting for 853 units. On average, the bus network serves 300,000 passengers daily, facilitating more than 14,000 trips.

Statistics from January 2025 indicate that the bus system accommodates over 7.5 million passenger trips, highlighting the urgency of addressing the driver shortage to maintain service levels. — VNS