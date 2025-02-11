Fire numbers rise in January, but fatalities and injuries decline

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 375 fires nationwide in January, resulting in six deaths, injuring five people and causing an estimated VNĐ11.7 billion (over US$461,000) in property damage.

Additionally, 20 hectares of forest were affected, according to figures from the Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue, under the Ministry of Public Security.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of fires increased by 107.

However, fatalities and injuries both decreased by three, while property damage rose by VNĐ7.3 billion.

Of the total number of incidents, 195 fires occurred in urban areas, accounting for 52 per cent, while there were a total of 180 blazes which took place in the countryside.

Residential fires were the most common, numbering 125, making up 33.3 per cent, followed by 47 fires in warehouses, factories, and business premises. Fires in other categories each accounted for less than 5 per cent.

Authorities determined the cause of 230 out of the 375 fires, with electrical system and equipment failures responsible for 170 incidents.

Fire incidents declined during the nine-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, with fewer cases, casualties and property damage compared to the previous lunar new year.

Between 25 January and 2 February, 153 fires were recorded nationwide, including 71 residential fires. The fires injured three people and caused an estimated VNĐ3.4 billion in property damage.

Electrical short circuits and negligence with open flames and heat sources were cited as the primary causes.

Compared to the previous Tết holiday, the number of fires dropped by 20, and property damage was reduced by approximately VNĐ3.2 billion. No major fires or explosions causing severe human or material losses were reported.

In February 2025, fire prevention forces will continue public education campaigns on compliance with the Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue.

Meanwhile, officials will continue inspecting facilities that do not meet fire safety standards and were operational before the Fire Prevention Law takes effect on July 1. — VNS