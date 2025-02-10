300-year-old pagoda wrecked in early morning fire

BẮC GIANG — A devastating fire early Monday morning engulfed Vẽ Pagoda, a 300-year-old pagoda in Thọ Xương Ward, the northern city of Băc Giang, reducing its front hall and rear sanctuary to ashes.

Firefighters from Bắc Giang City Police and the provincial fire prevention and rescue police dispatched six fire trucks and 40 officers to battle the blaze, assisted by local security forces and residents. The fire was fully extinguished by 2am.

Initial reports indicate that the fire started late at night and was discovered too late to save the main structures. No casualties were reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause and assessing the damage.

Vẽ Pagoda is renowned for its cultural and artistic heritage, housing finely crafted 17th-century Buddhist statues that have preserved their gilded splendour for nearly three centuries.

Beyond Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda in Yên Dũng District, few pagodas in the region boast such an extensive and well-preserved collection of ancient Buddhist statues.

In 1994, Vẽ Pagoda was recognised as a national artistic heritage site.

This incident follows another major fire on October 23 last year, at Phổ Quang Pagoda in Xuân Lũng Commune, Lâm Thao District, Phú Thọ Province.

Built over 800 years ago, Phổ Quang Pagoda is also a nationally recognised historical site, home to valuable artefacts, including a 14th-century stone lotus pedestal.

The blaze caused considerable additional damage, destroying all wooden structures, traditional clay-tiled roofing, electrical systems and many wooden and clay statues. Estimated losses totalled VNĐ25 billion (over US$986,000).

In response, authorities are intensifying fire safety awareness campaigns at religious sites, particularly temples, shrines and businesses selling votive offerings.

Authorities also recommend designating fire-safe areas for incense burning and votive offerings, ensuring fire equipment is well-maintained and restricting the use of flammable materials. — VNS