Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Quảng Trị to appeal to US Embassy over halted UXO clearance funding

February 10, 2025 - 13:48
Nearly 1,000 employees in several NGOs have been temporarily suspended from their duties since the US Government ordered a global 90-day pause for all US-funded NGOs starting January 25.
An NGO employee records the number of mines discovered in an excavation pit in Quảng Trị Province. — Photo cadn.com.vn

QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị Province's authorities are working on an appeal to the US Embassy in Việt Nam asking the US Government to resume financial support for UXO and Agent Orange projects in the province.

Heavily contaminated with unexploded ordnance (UXO) from the resistance war against America, Quảng Trị relies on funding from the US State Department for de-mining projects carried out by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) and Peace Trees Vietnam (PTVN), as well as non-refundable official development assistance (ODA) from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for projects assisting people with disabilities and victims of Agent Orange/dioxin.

Nearly 1,000 employees in these NGOs have been temporarily suspended from their duties since the US Government ordered a global 90-day pause starting January 25 for all US-funded NGOs.

The freeze, which affects projects globally, directly impacts the province's progress for UXO remediation, hampering the 2016-2025 Post-War Mine Action Programme and a pilot programme for 'Safe Province' criteria. — VNS

Unexploded ordnance UXO Vietnam war

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

PM urges acceleration of housing and transport infrastructure projects in Quảng Ngãi

During his visit to the province on Sunday, PM Phạm Minh Chính conducted an on-site inspection of the local programme to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses and reviewed progress on major transport projects, including the Dung Quất – Sa Huỳnh coastal road and the Quảng Ngãi – Hoài Nhơn expressway, part of the eastern North-South expressway network.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom