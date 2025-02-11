Vietnamese Embassy assists survivors of Nicaragua boat tragedy

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, concurrently accredited to Nicaragua, is assisting three Vietnamese citizens who survived a boat sinking off the coast of Nicaragua, according to Vũ Văn Chuyền, First Secretary in charge of consular affairs.

The rescued individuals are Trương Thị Mỹ Khanh (24), Hồ Long (25), and Nguyễn Văn Được (26).

They are receiving food and medical care from Nicaraguan authorities, who have also urged Việt Nam to inform their families and arrange their repatriation.

According to Nicaragua’s Navy, the boat, carrying 17 migrants from India, Iran, Egypt, and Việt Nam, departed San Andres Island, Colombia, on February 4. It sank near Corn Islands, around 150 metres from shore, at 7am on February 5.

Authorities have confirmed five deaths and four missing persons, while eight survivors, including the three Vietnamese nationals, have been rescued.

Search efforts for the missing continue. — VNS