Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Vietnamese Embassy assists survivors of Nicaragua boat tragedy

February 11, 2025 - 09:20
They are receiving food and medical care from Nicaraguan authorities, who have also urged Việt Nam to inform their families and arrange their repatriation.
A small port on Corn Islands, Nicaragua. — Photo from La Prensa

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, concurrently accredited to Nicaragua, is assisting three Vietnamese citizens who survived a boat sinking off the coast of Nicaragua, according to Vũ Văn Chuyền, First Secretary in charge of consular affairs.

The rescued individuals are Trương Thị Mỹ Khanh (24), Hồ Long (25), and Nguyễn Văn Được (26).

They are receiving food and medical care from Nicaraguan authorities, who have also urged Việt Nam to inform their families and arrange their repatriation.

According to Nicaragua’s Navy, the boat, carrying 17 migrants from India, Iran, Egypt, and Việt Nam, departed San Andres Island, Colombia, on February 4. It sank near Corn Islands, around 150 metres from shore, at 7am on February 5.

Authorities have confirmed five deaths and four missing persons, while eight survivors, including the three Vietnamese nationals, have been rescued.

Search efforts for the missing continue. — VNS

Vietnamese Embassy Nicaragua boat sinking

Related Stories

Society

US citizen saved from drifting boat

Quinn Richard Anthony said that on April 5, 2024, he sailed a double-hull, motorised sailboat from Luzon island of the Philippines to Khánh Hoà Province in south-central Việt Nam. However, while at sea, the boat's mast and engine were broken and he lost control of the vessel.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom