Ministry of Health confirms no unusual increase in flu strain virulence

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the flu strains involved in an outbreak of influenza this season show no abnormal increase in virulence. However, the ministry advises the public to remain vigilant and implement preventive measures, as current conditions are favourable for the rapid spread of the virus.

The announcement follows concerns over the flu outbreak, as the country has seen an increasing number of cases since late 2024 and during the Lunar New Year holiday, including many severe and even critical cases.

According to the ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine, since the beginning of 2025, approximately 912 flu cases have been recorded nationwide. No deaths have been reported. The main influenza strains currently responsible for the outbreak are A/H3N2, A/H1N1 and Influenza B.

There has been no sudden increase in cases, according to annual records. Compared to the same period in 2024, flu cases have decreased by 97.4 per cent (34,442 cases). Notably, there have been no observed changes in the virulence of the circulating flu strains.

In 2024, Việt Nam recorded 289,876 seasonal flu cases and eight deaths, including four fatalities from A/H1N1 influenza in Bình Định Province. These cases involved patients with severe chronic underlying conditions, and no virus mutations were detected.

In HCM City, the Centre for Disease Control also confirmed that no abnormalities had been detected in the reception and treatment of flu patients.

However, the ministry has warned that the winter-spring season, with its humid weather, creates favourable conditions for airborne diseases to spread. The increase in travel and trade during early-year festivals also heightens the risk of respiratory infections, including influenza.

Rushing to get vaccinated

Nguyễn Minh Ngọc, who oversees the General Clinic at the Pasteur Institute in HCM City, said that the number of people getting flu vaccines at the institute's immunisation centre had doubled compared to before the Tết holiday.

According to Ngọc, this surge may be due to public concern over the complex flu outbreak in the northern region, where cases are increasing. Additionally, reports of flu-related deaths in Japan have heightened public interest in proactive vaccinations.

Data from the VNVC Vaccination System showed a continued nationwide surge in flu vaccination demand. Records from nearly 220 VNVC vaccination centres indicated that the number of people getting flu shots increased by over 500 per cent in just five days and continued to rise sharply.

To meet this soaring demand, Việt Nam Vaccine (VNVC) has extended its operating hours until 6pm and is now operating without lunch breaks at 108 centres.

Amid concerns about flu vaccine shortages, a VNVC representative said that there was an adequate supply of flu vaccines for both children and adults. The system has also pledged to maintain stable pricing while offering various support policies for flu vaccine packages and other customer incentives.

Likewise, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM City confirmed that flu vaccines were available, covering four common circulating flu strains. These vaccines are recommended for adults and children from six months of age.

According to a representative from the FPT Long Châu vaccination centres, the number of clients receiving vaccinations has increased by about 5 per cent since early 2025 compared to late 2024. Notably, demand for flu and pneumococcal vaccines has doubled in the past one to two months.

Standing in line for vaccination, Phạm Thu Hương, a 60-year-old woman in Hà Nội, said: “After Tết, I read news about the flu outbreak and became worried, so I arranged to get vaccinated. The elderly have weaker respiratory systems and need protection. I also encourage my family members to get flu shots annually.”

Nguyễn Thị Hồng, a 65-year-old woman in Hà Nội, said she got a flu shot every year.

“I was vaccinated eight months ago, but since I heard about the current flu outbreak, especially severe A/H1N1 cases, I decided to get another shot earlier, just in case my immunity has weakened,” she said.

Stay vigilant

The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of seasonal flu. Specific antiviral medications are available and prescribed for certain cases, along with recommendations for symptom management and treatment of flu-related complications.

Dr Đỗ Duy Cường, Director of the Tropical Diseases Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital, reported that the centre was currently treating many flu patients with severe symptoms. Most of these patients were elderly, individuals with weakened immune systems and some pregnant women.

"Recently, we have admitted many flu patients with severe complications, often those with underlying conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, endocrine disorders or those undergoing immunosuppressive treatments," he said.

The National Paediatrics Hospital is also treating several severe flu cases with complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. The hospital only admits severe flu cases, and some paediatric patients require ventilator support and prolonged treatment.

At Hà Nội Children's Hospital, more than 1,500 flu cases have been examined and treated since October 2024. Among them, over 200 cases with complications required hospitalisation.

The hospital’s Infectious Diseases Department has also admitted children with flu-related encephalitis complications. Currently, the department is treating a previously healthy 12-year-old patient who developed encephalitis due to influenza.

In response to the increasing number of flu and measles cases along with other respiratory infections, the ministry has urged local authorities, organisations and citizens to actively implement disease prevention measures to protect public health.

The ministry has requested that provincial and municipal authorities strengthen vaccination efforts. It also emphasised the need for enhanced surveillance, early detection of cases and close monitoring of infectious diseases, particularly flu, measles and acute respiratory infections.

Strict monitoring is required for suspected cases in hospitals, schools, industrial zones and communities. Additionally, authorities must ensure adequate personnel, medical equipment and medication supplies to respond promptly if cases increase.

Localities are urged to collaborate with media and press agencies to promote disease prevention measures, especially in schools, industrial areas, tourist sites and public spaces. — VNS