Hà Nội to trial ban on large vehicles in Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm area

HÀ NỘI — Starting in March, Hà Nội will implement a six-month pilot scheme banning vehicles with more than 16 seats operating in the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake area during peak hours, to ease congestion and improve air quality.

Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, Dương Đức Tuấn, has approved the plan, which restricts large vehicles from entering these areas from 6.30am to 8.30am and from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Public buses and school transport vehicles will still be able to operate during these hours.

After the trial period, authorities will evaluate its effectiveness before making further decisions.

The ban will apply to several major streets, including: Hàng Giấy – Đồng Xuân – Hàng Đường – Hàng Ngang – Hàng Đào – Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Hàng Đậu – Trần Nhật Duật – Nguyễn Hữu Huân, leading into the Old Quarter, Lý Quốc Sư, Nhà Thờ, Nhà Chung, Quang Trung (from Tràng Thi to Nhà Chung), Ấu Triệu, Bảo Khánh, Hàng Trống, Hàng Hành and Bảo Khánh alleys.

To support passenger movement, the city will establish four transfer points at Bà Triệu, Trần Nhật Duật, Phùng Hưng, and Đồng Xuân streets.

Only non-fossil fuel vehicles will be used for transportation within these areas.

According to the Department of Transport, the restriction aims to reduce traffic congestion, especially during rush hours, while also cutting emissions and protecting the environment.

The move is part of Hà Nội’s broader plan to develop low-emission zones in Hoàn Kiếm and Ba Đình Districts, with future efforts aimed at banning fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake area altogether.

The Hà Nội Old Quarter spans over 80 hectares, covering 10 wards, Hàng Đào, Hàng Bạc, Hàng Gai, Hàng Bồ, Hàng Bông, Hàng Buồm, Hàng Mã, Cửa Đông, Đồng Xuân, and Lý Thái Tổ.

Meanwhile, Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a cultural and historical landmark, covers 12 hectares and is bordered by Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Lý Thái Tổ, and Hàng Khay Streets. — VNS