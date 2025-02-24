Local partners agree to boost AI solutions  

ĐÀ NẴNG — Domestic generative AI firm Việt Nam Artificial Intelligence Joint Stock Company (AIAIVN) and the Digital Transformation Solution Company Limited (VR360), a member of Bizverse, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and develop collaborative research and technology application activities.

It’s the first agreement on developing and boosting AI applications between two digital technology companies in Đà Nẵng City in 2025, promising that they will jointly develop and provide integrated technology solutions involving AI-GenAI and VR/AR/360/Metaverse/Digital Twin/3D technology for customers in the tourism, hospitality, real estate, education and e-commerce sectors.

According to AIAIVN, the MoU will help combine AIAIVN's GenAI technology with VR360's VR, AR, 360, Metaverse, Digital Twin, and 3D technologies to create innovative integrated products that enhance customer experience in the targeted sectors.

It said the integrated solution will allow users to interact with VR/AR/360 environments through AI chatbots, receive information, ask questions, and perform tasks in a natural and convenient manner.

The two sides will be boosting research and development (R&D) of AI-VR solutions for applications in various sectors, while promoting digital transformation nationwide.

Đà Nẵng's tourism industry is already operating a VR360 platform, "a virtual vacation in Đà Nẵng", to offer a better tourism experience for travellers worldwide.

Meanwhile, AIAIVN has been listed as a key AI firm operating Đà Nẵng among a series of investors such as Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silicon Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech and Acronics.

The central city plans to be one of the three largest centres for the semiconductor and AI industries in Việt Nam, along with HCM City and Hà Nội. VNS