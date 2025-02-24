Healthcare worker dedicates himself to protecting his community

ĐẮK LẮK For years, Krông Na Commune in Đắk Lắk Province's Buôn Đôn District was a malaria hotspot, with dozens of cases recorded annually, some even leading to fatalities. Yet, over the past two years, not a single case has been reported.

This dramatic shift is no coincidence. It is the result of relentless efforts by the health sector, local authorities and the community. Among those making a difference is 36-year-old Y Bun Toản Niê, a devoted healthcare worker whose dedication has been instrumental in protecting public health.

Born and raised in Krông Na Commune, Y Bun Toản Niê, a M’nông man, understands firsthand the traditions, customs and challenges his community faces.

He pursued a medical career and graduated as a medical assistant from Phương Đông Đà Nẵng College in 2011.

By early 2012, he began his career at Buôn Đôn District Medical Centre. In 2019, he transferred to Krông Na Commune health station, where he took on responsibilities for disease prevention and control.

Working close to home gave him a unique advantage: He could monitor public health issues in real-time and provide timely intervention.

His fluency in Vietnamese, M’nông and Lao made him an essential bridge between the local healthcare system and the people.

“In the past, many residents turned to shamans and traditional remedies when they fell ill. But now, thanks to public awareness campaigns, they seek medical treatment at health stations and hospitals,” he told Tin Tức (News) newspaper.

Krông Na Health Station operates over a vast area where access to healthcare remains a challenge.

The commune is located nearly 40km from Buôn Đôn District Centre and about 70km from Buôn Ma Thuột City.

Home to 14 ethnic minority groups, the region faces significant economic hardships.

Nevertheless, Y Bun Toản Niê remains steadfast in his mission, always ready to assist, regardless of time or weather conditions.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked tirelessly, visiting homes to collect samples, monitoring quarantine cases and ensuring timely treatment.

He personally investigated and verified nearly every case. Many nights, he worked without sleep, only to set out again the following morning for field visits and sample collection.

At the height of the pandemic, he and his colleagues travelled from village to village, taking on personal risks to protect the community.

One of the most challenging areas to reach is Drăng Phốc village, located about 25km from the health station.

At the time, the only road was a dirt path, treacherous in the rainy season and dusty in the dry months, making access difficult.

Rather than waiting for residents to come to the health station, Y Bun Toản Niê and his team took a proactive approach, visiting each household to provide health education, distributing mosquito nets and promoting disease prevention measures.

His collaboration with village health workers has extended the reach of the commune's medical services, helping Krông Na eliminate malaria cases over the past two years.

Although he only holds a mid-level medical qualification, he continuously seeks opportunities to enhance his skills.

“There are some ethnic languages I can understand but cannot speak fluently. However, I always find ways to improve, seeking support from local residents. I believe that with passion and commitment, any challenge can be overcome,” he said.

Building community trust

Y Bun Toản Niê's dedication has earned him the respect and trust of the local people.

Y Tê Bkrông, secretary of the Drăng Phốc Village Party Cell, praised his commitment and reliability, noting that he always responds promptly whenever villagers need medical assistance.

“Because he speaks the local languages, he can effectively communicate health information and help people understand disease prevention methods,” Y Tê Bkrông said.

Drăng Phốc village is home to 145 households from eight ethnic groups, including M’nông, Ê Đê and Gia Rai, with many villagers still struggling economically.

However, thanks to Y Bun Toản Niê’s perseverance and compassion, the community's awareness of healthcare has gradually improved.

Hồ Thị Tuyết Lan, deputy director of Buôn Đôn District Medical Centre, said: “He understands the challenges of border communities and works tirelessly to raise awareness about disease prevention. Thanks to dedicated healthcare workers like him, public health awareness has improved significantly, helping to control dangerous diseases."

For Y Bun Toản Niê, the greatest reward is seeing his community remain healthy and knowing that life-threatening diseases are detected and treated in time. His journey is not just about treating illnesses; it is about instilling a lasting awareness of healthcare in one of the most remote regions of the country.

Through unwavering dedication and a profound sense of responsibility, Y Bun Toản Niê has played a crucial role in improving healthcare in Krông Na Commune. He is a testament to the silent but vital contributions of grassroots healthcare workers who remain on the front lines, tirelessly working to build a healthier, safer future for their communities. — VNS