Explosives found in teen’s bag at Đà Nẵng Airport

ĐÀ NẴNG — Security personnel at Đà Nẵng International Airport said on Monday they detected a young passenger attempting to carry explosive materials onto a domestic flight from Đà Nẵng to HCM City last month.

During routine luggage screening at the domestic terminal on January 24, security staff identified suspicious items in the baggage of a 16-year-old passenger, Gia B., from HCM City.

The items included a plastic box containing a powdery substance suspected to be explosives and several lengths of what appeared to be a slow-burning fuse.

Further inspection using an explosive detection system confirmed the presence of nitrate-based explosives (NH4NO3), commonly used in industrial and improvised explosives.

Security officials immediately documented the incident and handed the passenger to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This incident follows another security breach at the airport one month ago, when a foreign passenger was found carrying prohibited items in checked luggage.

The passenger, identified as T.K., a 54-year-old Thai national, was scheduled to board flight Đà Nẵng to Bangkok.

Security checks revealed a disassembled metal model gun, plastic bullets and electrical wires in his luggage.

The passenger claimed to be an 'explosive effect specialist,' but authorities found no valid documentation authorising the transport of such hazardous items.

The case was subsequently handed over to the police for handling. — VNS