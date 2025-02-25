Bình Định to build road for upcoming industrial park

BÌNH ĐỊNH - Bình Định Province will build a road connecting the North – South Expressway to its upcoming Phù Mỹ Industrial Park and Phù Mỹ Port.

The road in Phú Mỹ District will be around 16.37km long, 22m wide and with a designed speed of 60 – 80km/h.

Its starting point will intersect with ĐT 638 road at Km65+300, while its end point will intersect with the coastal road of ĐT 639 at Km49+282.

Construction of the road will begin some time in 2025, and is slated to finish in 2029.

The project’s investment will total up to VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$82.4 million), funded by State budget and other sources.

The provincial Traffic Project Management Authority will work with other relevant agencies to oversee the project’s investment procedures and implementation.

The Phù Mỹ Industrial Park project has investment capital of over VNĐ4.5 trillion for its first phase, covering over 436ha. Construction, which has yet to start, is expected to take around two years.

The industrial park will be 821ha in total. It will prioritise high value, environmentally friendly investment projects, and create jobs for over 45,000 people. - VNS