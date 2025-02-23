Politics & Law
Bình Định eyes $62m industrial park

February 23, 2025 - 19:59
The project, expected to cost over VNĐ4.56 trillion (US$62 million), will span over 437ha in Mỹ An and Mỹ Thọ communes, Phú Mỹ District.
An industrial zone in Bình Định Province which will continue efforts to attract domestic and international investors with strong financial capabilities.— Photo binhdinh.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Quy Nhơn City-based Phú Mỹ Group JSC has received in-principle approval from the Bình Định People's Committee to develop the first phase of Phú Mỹ Industrial Zone in the province.

The zone's development will be carried out in two phases over five years, with construction beginning in early 2025. Its core infrastructure, including power and water supply systems, wastewater treatment and transportation networks, is expected to be completed by late 2027.

Additional technical infrastructure and landscaping will follow, ensuring full operational capacity by early 2029.

The provincial Department of Planning and Investment said this year Bình Định will continue efforts to attract domestic and international investors with strong financial capabilities.

Key investment sectors include high-tech industries, processing and manufacturing and supporting industries, all aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and industrial value.

Additionally, the province plans to boost infrastructure development, high-end tourism, modern logistics and urban expansion, further solidifying its position as a growing economic hub.— VNS

Economy

GDP growth projected 6.7 per cent in 2025

Standard Chartered Bank, projects strong Việt Nam GDP growth of 6.7 per cent in 2025 (7.5 per cent in H1 and 6.1 per cent in H2), driven by continued business expansion in 2025 and beyond, with foreign investment playing a key role in driving growth.

