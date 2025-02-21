Tây Ninh courts investors with infrastructure push

TÂY NINH – Authorities of the southern province of Tây Ninh on Friday held a working session with corporate executives to boost trade promotion through investments in transport infrastructure, urban construction, and the expansion of industrial and economic zones.

Vice chair of the province's People’s Committee Dương Văn Thắng painted a vivid picture of Tây Ninh's socio-economic landscape, highlighting investor-friendly perks and untapped tourism potential. He underscored unwavering support for infrastructure development, with a keen eye set on 2025 and beyond.

Tây Ninh is courting investments across six projects in urban development, 15 in housing, 10 in commercial and market infrastructure, two in education and training, 11 in transportation, two in export-import warehousing, nine in agriculture, and three in tourism, according to Thắng.

With its strategic location along the trans-Asian economic corridor, the province holds immense potential for cross-border trade and logistics, serving as a vital gateway for commerce, goods transit, services, and tourism, not just with Cambodia but also the broader Greater Mekong Sub-region, he added.

Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Civil Engineering Construction JSC No.525 Hồ Đình Thuần pledged his company’s dedication to mutually beneficial investment.

The company will establish specialised teams to fast-track projects alongside consultants, he said.

Yeoh Keong Junn, General Director of Fico Tây Ninh Cement JSC, a member of Malaysian conglomerate YTL Group, sought support for key infrastructure projects, particularly the HCM City–Mộc Bai expressway linking with Tây Ninh, and the first phase of the Gò Dầu–Xa Mát expressway, a project with a pre-feasibility study valued at nearly VNĐ7.5 trillion ($300 million).

Director of the Tây Ninh Economic Zone Authority Trương Văn Hùng revealed that the Hiệp Thạnh Industrial Park is in the planning stage, while the Đại An Sài Gòn Industrial Park has been green-lit for a 300-hectare site.

Several other industrial parks are awaiting regulatory approval for expansion, including Thành Thành Công (479 ha), Hưng Thuận (700 ha), Thạnh Đức (2,765 ha), and Bến Củi (500 ha). Additionally, the revised master plan for the Mộc Bài Border Gate Economic Zone through 2045 is complete and awaiting the Prime Minister's approval, he added.

Thắng urged investors to conduct on-site surveys, explore research opportunities, and propose specific investment projects. He assigned relevant departments and agencies to act as coordinators, ensuring the necessary information and support to hit the ground running.

Tây Ninh now hosts 718 active projects worth nearly VNĐ140 trillion, with 422 projects valued at over VNĐ75.42 trillion already operational. It is also home to 8,786 enterprises with a combined registered capital exceeding VNĐ207 trillion, with 600–800 new businesses established annually.

Seven industrial clusters, spanning nearly 366 hectares, are planned and expanding, with three additional clusters covering 222 hectares set to be developed by 2030, all focusing on clean, eco-friendly processing and manufacturing industries. — VNS