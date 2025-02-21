Stock market ends the week on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — The stock market wrapped up the third trading week of February with gains, as the VN-Index moved closer to the 1,300-point mark. Liquidity slightly declined, while foreign investors extended their net-selling streak, though with a significantly lower volume.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose 3.77 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 1,296.75 points. However, market breadth was negative, with 175 decliners outnumbering 136 gainers. Trading liquidity declined slightly to approximately VNĐ15.9 trillion (US$622 million), with nearly 741 million shares exchanged.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, gained 4.28 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 1,353.73 points. Within the VN30 basket, 18 stocks advanced, while 11 declined and one remained unchanged.

Large-cap stocks continued to drive the market's recovery. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (VCB) led the gains, with a 1.53 per cent increase, contributing nearly 1.9 points to the VN-Index.

It was followed by Việt Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade (CTG), which also gained 1.59 per cent, and Investment And Industrial Development Corporation (BCM), up 3.45 per cent.

However, some blue-chip stocks faced losses, limiting the market’s overall gains. FPT Corporation (FPT) dropped 0.7 per cent, Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) lost 0.73 per cent and Vinhomes JSC (VHM) declined 0.62 per cent.

Analysts at Việt Dragon Securities noted: “The market maintained its uptrend after surpassing the 1,285 – 1,290-point range, but faced fluctuations, reflected in a Star candlestick pattern. Although liquidity declined slightly compared to the previous session, it remained at a good level, indicating that capital flows continue to support the market despite the increased profit-taking pressure.

“Profit-taking may continue to weigh on the market in the next session. However, inflows are expected to provide support when the market retraces, with the nearest support level at 1,285 points. Meanwhile, the market still has room for further recovery, aiming to test the 1,300 – 1,310-point resistance zone in the near future.

"Investors can still expect continued market support. Short-term opportunities remain available in stocks with strong upward momentum from key support zones. However, profit-taking should be considered for stocks that have risen sharply to key resistance levels, ensuring capital efficiency.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged down 0.19 per cent to close at 237.57 points. Trading value exceeded VNĐ1.1 trillion, with over 71 million shares changing hands.

Foreign investors continued their net-selling trend, but with a significant drop in volume, offloading shares worth VNĐ192 billion on the HoSE. — VNS