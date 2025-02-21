GDP growth projected 6.7 per cent in 2025

HCM CITY — Standard Chartered Bank is projecting strong Việt Nam GDP growth of 6.7 per cent in 2025 (7.5 per cent in H1 and 6.1 per cent in H2), driven by continued business expansion in 2025 and beyond, with foreign investment playing a key role in driving growth.

SCB Senior Economist Tim Leelahaphan, made the forecast at the Global and Việt Nam Outlook H1 2025, held by the bank in HCM City on Thursday, bringing together clients, businesses and industry leaders to discuss key economic trends helping to shape global and national markets.

He pointed out that the drivers of Việt Nam’s economic growth include positive FDI growth with manufacturing attracting the most investment, followed by the property sector, strong retail sales and industrial production, robust export growth and tourism recovery.

Standard Chartered Vietnam’s CEO and Head of Banking and Coverage Nguyễn Thúy Hạnh said Việt Nam had shown resilience as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic economies.

“Việt Nam has in recent decades posted consistently high growth rates, even in the face of periodic challenges, transforming into a thriving upper middle-income economy. As an international bank with over 120 years in Việt Nam, Standard Chartered is dedicated to driving growth, innovation and sustainable development in this market. By collaborating with our clients and partners, we are committed to fostering a more inclusive approach to sustainable finance, supporting Việt Nam’s 2050 net zero goal, and driving growth and prosperity for the country.”

The event featured in-depth presentations and a panel discussion with Standard Chartered’s senior economists, providing insights into the global economic outlook and Việt Nam’s market dynamics.

Edward Lee, Chief Economist, ASEAN and South Asia, at Standard Chartered Bank, noted that global growth is set to remain subdued, with GDP easing from 3.2 per cent in 2024 to 3.1 per cent in 2025, with inflation easing but Fed rate-cut expectations have been lowered. Tight monetary conditions, fiscal pressures and geopolitical uncertainties may continue to impact global markets.

Standard Chartered is the only international bank with a presence in all ten ASEAN countries. Việt Nam, a dynamic and key market in the region, plays a vital role in Standard Chartered’s growth strategy, offering promising opportunities in retail, wealth, and priority banking, corporate banking, trade, and financial institutions.

With a presence across many of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered brings the strength of their international expertise and experience in Asia, Africa and the Middle East to bear in Việt Nam, building a broad business that helps to develop the Vietnamese financial service sector as well as helping clients to develop businesses. — BIZHUB/ VNS