Lâm Đồng sees positive business indicators in January

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS — Eighty-two new businesses were established in the Central Highland province of Lâm Đồng in January with a total registered capital of VNĐ1.67 trillion (US$65.6 million), acccording to data from the province’s Department of Planning and Investment.

Although the number of new businesses is 23.4 per cent lower than the same period last year, the registered capital tripled, increasing by nearly 325 per cent.

This indicates that the newly established businesses are larger in scale and have stronger financial potential, according to the department.

On the other hand, the number of businesses suspended or dissolved increased compared to January last year. Specifically, 402 businesses registered to temporarily suspend operations – up 23.7 per cent, and 36 businesses were dissolved – up 20 per cent, while 109 businesses resumed operations.

In terms of investment, in January the Lâm Đồng authorities granted investment approval to four projects with a total registered capital of VNĐ1.4 trillion (nearly $55 million). Eight other projects had their objectives, progress and scale adjusted and four ended their investment activities. — BIZHUB/ VNS