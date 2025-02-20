MoIT issues a legal support plan for SMEs in 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a support plan for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2025 to provide legal information, advice and dissemination of laws to businesses.

The move aims to help businesses promptly and fully grasp legal regulations in areas under the State management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This plan will closely link legal support for SMEs with State management activities of the MoIT and strengthen coordination between State management agencies and representative organisations of businesses, along with organisations and individuals providing legal support services for SMEs.

This plan focuses activities on providing information and legal advice for SMEs, receiving shortcomings and answering legal questions for businesses and disseminating laws and regulations for SMEs.

In addition, it will also strengthen the list of local officers monitoring legal support for SMEs and announce a network of legal consultants to provide legal support in the industry and trade sector. — BIZHUB/VNS