Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

MoIT issues a legal support plan for SMEs in 2025

February 20, 2025 - 18:00
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) issued a legal support plan for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2025 to provide information, advice and disseminate laws to businesses.
Workers at the Shirt and Suit Factory of Garment Corporation 10 in Long Biên District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuâ1n

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a support plan for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2025 to provide legal information, advice and dissemination of laws to businesses.

The move aims to help businesses promptly and fully grasp legal regulations in areas under the State management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This plan will closely link legal support for SMEs with State management activities of the MoIT and strengthen coordination between State management agencies and representative organisations of businesses, along with organisations and individuals providing legal support services for SMEs.

This plan focuses activities on providing information and legal advice for SMEs, receiving shortcomings and answering legal questions for businesses and disseminating laws and regulations for SMEs.

In addition, it will also strengthen the list of local officers monitoring legal support for SMEs and announce a network of legal consultants to provide legal support in the industry and trade sector. — BIZHUB/VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

CPTPP enhances Việt Nam-UK trade, investment cooperation

The British Embassy and Việt Nam Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) co-hosted conferences in Hà Nội and HCM City focused on two-way trade opportunities arising through UK membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Economy

Lào Cai seeks stronger cooperation with Israeli partners

Secretary of the Lào Cai provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee Trịnh Xuân Trường discussed potential collaboration with Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam Yaron Mayer during a meeting in Lào Cai city on February 19.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom