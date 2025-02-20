Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Japan’s Tamron opens optical equipment factory in Vĩnh Phúc

February 20, 2025 - 11:56
The US$31 million project, approved in May 2023, spans 2.5 hectares and includes production workshops, warehouses and a wastewater treatment station. The facility has an annual capacity of 502,500 optical devices and instruments.
At the Tamron Vĩnh Phúc Factory. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Japanese optical equipment maker Tamron inaugurated its Tamron Vĩnh Phúc Factory at Thăng Long Vĩnh Phúc Industrial Park in Bình Xuyên District on February 19.

The US$31 million project, approved in May 2023, spans 2.5 hectares and includes production workshops, warehouses and a wastewater treatment station. The facility has an annual capacity of 502,500 optical devices and instruments.

Nguyễn Công Thắng, deputy director of the Vĩnh Phúc Industrial Parks Management Board, praised Tamron’s swift deployment of the project and expressed his confidence in its contributions to the local economy.

With over 60 Japanese firms already operating in the province, Tamron’s presence is expected to further attract Japanese investment, he added.

Local authorities pledged to continue support through digital transformation, streamlined administrative procedures, and enhanced public services. They also urged Tamron to uphold environmental and safety standards while prioritising welfare for workers.

Tamron Optical Việt Nam Co. Ltd. has been operating in Việt Nam since 2012, with its first plant at Nội Bài Industrial Park producing optical lenses and related products. The company currently employs 1,600 workers. — BIZHUB/ VNS

Vĩnh Phúc planning Vĩnh Phúc pivotal player strategy project

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom