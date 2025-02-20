Japan’s Tamron opens optical equipment factory in Vĩnh Phúc

HÀ NỘI — Japanese optical equipment maker Tamron inaugurated its Tamron Vĩnh Phúc Factory at Thăng Long Vĩnh Phúc Industrial Park in Bình Xuyên District on February 19.

The US$31 million project, approved in May 2023, spans 2.5 hectares and includes production workshops, warehouses and a wastewater treatment station. The facility has an annual capacity of 502,500 optical devices and instruments.

Nguyễn Công Thắng, deputy director of the Vĩnh Phúc Industrial Parks Management Board, praised Tamron’s swift deployment of the project and expressed his confidence in its contributions to the local economy.

With over 60 Japanese firms already operating in the province, Tamron’s presence is expected to further attract Japanese investment, he added.

Local authorities pledged to continue support through digital transformation, streamlined administrative procedures, and enhanced public services. They also urged Tamron to uphold environmental and safety standards while prioritising welfare for workers.

Tamron Optical Việt Nam Co. Ltd. has been operating in Việt Nam since 2012, with its first plant at Nội Bài Industrial Park producing optical lenses and related products. The company currently employs 1,600 workers. — BIZHUB/ VNS