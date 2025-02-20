Politics & Law
Home Economy

Đà Nẵng to develop $242 million Hòa Ninh Industrial Park

February 20, 2025 - 08:38
Located in Hòa Ninh Commune, Hòa Vang District, Đà Nẵng, the Hòa Ninh Industrial Park, which is being promoted as the most modern park in the city, aims to attract a new wave of investment.
Delegates at the launch ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng has officially launched the infrastructure development project on the super modern Hòa Ninh Industrial Park.

The project in Hòa Ninh Commune, Hòa Vang District, Đà Nẵng City, is part of the Government’s industrial park development plan for 2030-45. It will be built next to Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and a 58.5-hectare supportive industries park, attracting both local and foreign investment.

The project will be developed by Thanh Bình Phú Mỹ Joint Stock Company, with a total investment of over VNĐ6.2 trillion (US$242.7 million). It is expected to be completed within 42 months from the date of land being handed over.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Lê Trung Chinh said that the project is a significant milestone in the city’s industrial development strategy. It is also a testament to Đà Nẵng’s continuous efforts to attract investment, promote sustainable growth and enhance residents’ quality of life.

"Đà Nẵng values the role of investors and is committed to accompanying them throughout the development process. The city will continue to create the most favourable conditions to ensure the project is implemented on schedule,” he said.

Chinh emphasised that Đà Nẵng will facilitate site clearance and the construction of synchronised technical infrastructure. It also will enhance the administrative procedure reform and create a transparent and open investment environment.

“Additionally, the city will coordinate with relevant parties to promptly address any issues that arise during the implementation process," he affirmed.

Chairwoman and CEO of Thanh Bình Phú Mỹ Joint Stock Company, Nguyễn Thị Thảo Nhi, expressed confidence that with strong support from city authorities and the local community, the project will be executed on schedule while maintaining high quality and efficiency.

Spanning over 400 hectares and situated in a prime location, the project is expected to become one of the most modern industrial parks in central Việt Nam.

It will prioritise investment in high-tech, specialised industries and advanced technology to establish a clean and environmentally friendly industrial park. The project will also contribute to forming an ecosystem of industrial parks, high-tech zones and free trade zones in the northwestern part of the city.

The project will, city officials hope, enhance supply chains, strengthen industrial production capacity and generate positive spillover effects in various economic sectors including trade, services, logistics, tourism and port operations.

DHPIZA said six industrial zones, along with Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Đà Nẵng IT Park – a concentrated IT zone – have drawn 521 projects, of which 396 were domestic with a total investment of VNĐ33.876 trillion ($1.35 billion), and 125 were foreign direct investments worth more than $2.2 billion. —VNS

