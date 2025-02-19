Bitexco Power wants to invest in Thái Nguyên's first wind power plant project

HÀ NỘI — Bitexco Energy Joint Stock Company (Bitexco Power) wants to develop a 100 MW wind power plant in the northern province of Thái Nguyên, the first of its kind in the province.

The development is expected to span multiple communes in Võ Nhai District, including Liên Minh, Tràng Xá, Dân Tiến, Bình Long, Phương Giao, Nghinh Tường communes and Đình Ca town, covering a survey area of over 31ha, baodautu.vn reported.

During a meeting on Monday, local authorities and representatives of Bitexco Power said the project aligns with national policies on energy development.

Việt Nam’s Power Plan VIII highlights the priority of wind power development, identifying Thái Nguyên Province as having a potential capacity of 100 MW.

Bitexco Power, a subsidiary of Bitexco Group, specialises in electricity production, transmission, and distribution. The proposed wind power plant in Thái Nguyên reflects Bitexco Power’s broader vision of becoming one of the leading Vietnamese enterprises in energy supply.

As of 2024, Bitexco Power owns or holds stakes in 25 power plants across Việt Nam, including Tả Trạch, Nho Quế 3, Đăk Srông 2, 2A, 3A, 3B, Bình Điền. — VNS