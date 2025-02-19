Politics & Law
Home Economy

Mergers and acquisitions in healthcare and education sectors expected to grow rapidly: report

February 19, 2025 - 14:19
The healthcare and education M&A landscape in Việt Nam is expected to be vibrant this year, driven by strong foreign investment promotion policies and the rising middle class.
A customer buys medicine at a Pharmacity store. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Việt Nam’s healthcare and education sectors are projected to experience strong growth this year, according to the Global M&A Trends 2025 report.

PwC forecasts that M&A activity in the healthcare sector will be particularly dynamic this year, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality medical services and the rising middle class.

Private hospitals and specialised healthcare facilities, particularly in ophthalmology and oncology, are expected to be key targets for M&A transactions.

The report highlights that global M&A activity in the healthcare sector is being fuelled by product shortages, supply chain risks and new regulatory policies.

In the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, M&A deals are focused on biotechnology as companies seek to address the expiration of patent exclusivity and divest non-core assets to optimise their investment portfolios.

Private equity funds are also showing a growing interest in medical technology and digital health. This creates attractive divestment opportunities for companies backed by private equity investors.

Retail healthcare businesses and over-the-counter drug retailers, which are restructuring into independent legal entities or divesting assets, are also actively engaging in M&A to rapidly transform their business models.

Partner and Transaction Services Leader at PwC Việt Nam Ong Tiong Hooi emphasised that global M&A activity is on a strong recovery trajectory in 2025, driven by improving economic conditions and strategic acquisitions.

This trend is also reflected in Việt Nam, where M&A transactions are increasing across various sectors.

He said that domestic enterprises are taking a leading role in high-value deals. Meanwhile, foreign investors are returning to the market, with a focus on the promising healthcare and education sectors.

Globally, M&A in the education sector is witnessing significant growth, with private equity funds accounting for 50-70 per cent of total investments.

Việt Nam’s education sector is seen as increasingly attractive for M&A, thanks to strong incentives for foreign investment and no restrictions on investment capital in educational institutions. — BIZHUB/ VNS

