Vietnamese businesses to take part in the world's leading beverage exhibition in Germany

HÀ NỘI — The world's leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food industry, Drinktec 2025, is set to take place from 15 to 19 September 2025 in Munich, Germany, attracting companies from around 60 countries.

The event will see strong participation from Vietnamese enterprises, providing them with opportunities to explore cutting-edge digital technologies, advancements in green and circular economies, and innovative industry trends. It also serves as a key platform for networking with international partners and expanding export markets.

Speaking at the Drinktec 2025 press conference on February 18 in Hà Nội, Nguyễn Văn Việt, chairman of the Vietnam Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Association (VBA), highlighted that Drinktec, held every four years, is a globally recognised exhibition showcasing the latest technological advancements.

"This is a great opportunity for Vietnamese beverage companies to gain exposure to Industry 4.0 and 5.0 innovations, helping them stay competitive in the rapidly evolving market," Việt stated.

A report by the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) forecasts that global soft drink consumption will rise by 16 per cent, reaching 972 billion litres by 2028. Meanwhile, Euromonitor International estimates that beverage sales in Asia will surge by 22 per cent, hitting 294 billion litres by 2028, with Việt Nam ranked eighth among the top 10 largest beverage markets in Asia.

Additionally, Richard Clemens, managing director of two VDMA associations—the Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Association and the Process Engineering Equipment Association—predicted that Việt Nam’s alcoholic beverage consumption will increase by nearly 50 per cent, from 4.3 billion litres to 6.5 billion litres by 2028, the highest growth rate among Asia's top 10 largest beverage markets. — BIZHUB