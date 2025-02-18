Quảng Ninh to ask for permission to develop Vân Đồn Economic Zone

QUẢNG NINH — The Standing Board of Quảng Ninh Province’s Party Committee has agreed to submit a proposal to the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat for feedback on the draft plan to build a pilot mechanism and policy for the development of the Vân Đồn Economic Zone.

Accordingly, it will propose the permanent member of the Secretariat include this in the Politburo's work programme, and ask for the Politburo’s permission for Quảng Ninh to work with related ministries and agencies to develop and finalise the plan, which will be sent to relevant authorities as per regulations.

The Vân Đồn Economic Zone was established under the Prime Minister's Decision No. 120/2007/QĐ-TTG on July 26, 2007, with its master plan adjusted in 2020. It is envisioned as a multi-sector, multi-disciplinary coastal economic zone, focusing on high-end marine and island tourism and integrated services; and as an international trade gateway to create unique, high-quality, modern products with international competitiveness.

Vân Đồn is striving to become an economic and cultural centre of the region, with focus on developing services and industries that utilise advanced science and technology. Key areas of development include logistics, high-end tourism, modern entertainment industries with international standards, and high-tech industries.

Vân Đồn is also positioning itself as a hub for innovation, startups, and international trade in the region. It sets an annual economic growth rate of 25-30 per cent by 2030, with total production value to reach US$5.6 billion. — VNS