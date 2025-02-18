Southeast Mekong Delta provinces show positive signs in attracting FDI in 2025

HCM CITY – Provinces in the Southeast Mekong Delta are demonstrating strong potential in attracting foreign investment and are forecast to remain key FDI destinations in Việt Nam.

According to Bình Dương Province’s Department of Planning and Investment, despite global economic challenges, the province continues to attract FDI, surpassing last year’s target and ranking second nationwide in FDI attraction.

Since the beginning of the year the province has issued investment registration certificates for seven FDI projects amounting to nearly US$1 billion and primarily in high-tech industries, electronics component manufacturing and logistics.

This reflects a positive outlook for the province's socio-economic development and enhances its competitiveness in attracting international investment.

Wong Man Li, chairman of Man Wah Holding from China, expressed admiration for Bình Dương's economic growth, acknowledging its favourable investment environment. The company plans to expand its local operations by building a new factory and increasing production capacity.

Additionally, the province is collaborating with the World Bank to develop industrial parks based on the eco-industrial park model, utilising green energy and operating under a “smart” operations centre.

According to the province’s plans for 2021-30 period, the development of new-generation industrial parks is a crucial foundation for attracting investment in high-tech industries.

Meanwhile, Đồng Nai Province recently granted investment certificates for seven FDI projects worth US$243 million.

It aims to attract US$1.1 billion in FDI this year, but has already secured US$690 million.

Mostly located in industrial zones, they prioritise environmentally friendly, high-tech and less labour-intensive operations. Investors plan to accelerate factory construction, with some facilities expected to be completed within 6 to 18 months.

Advantages in FDI attraction

Experts attribute Bình Dương Province's success in attracting FDI to its robust infrastructure, attractive investment policies and favourable business environment.

Its focus on high-tech industries makes it an appealing destination for foreign investors, particularly in smart manufacturing, green technology and digital transformation.

Additionally, Bình Dương is implementing administrative reforms to streamline investment licensing, assist businesses in overcoming challenges, and foster a more investor-friendly environment.

Mai Hùng Dũng, deputy chairman of the Bình Dương People's Committee, said the province was steadily implementing measures to attract FDI inflows, prioritising the development of industrial parks, with nearly 20,000 hectares planned along key transport routes to create a new industrial belt that would drive economic growth and further investment.

Similarly, Đồng Nai Province is developing four new industrial zones, adding over 2,500 hectares of industrial land to attract investors, namely Bàu Cạn - Tân Hiệp, Phước Bình 2, Long Đức 3, and Xuân Quế - Sông Nhạn.

Võ Tấn Đức, chairman of the Đồng Nai People's Committee, said the province was enhancing its investment environment to attract FDI projects in various sectors including tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and property.

It was also committed to supporting businesses by promptly addressing challenges and ensuring smooth operations, and would engage with domestic and foreign companies for feedback, and provide necessary support for them to attend domestic and international investment promotion events, he added. – VNS