Tuyên Quang aims for $400 million in non-budget investment this year

TUYÊN QUANG — Authorities of the northern province of Tuyên Quang on February 17 rolled out its 2025 investment promotion programme, setting its sights on attracting VNĐ10 trillion (US$400 million) in non-budget investment and establishing 395 new companies.

The programme encompasses a range of activities to make Tuyên Quang a hub of opportunities. Through a mix of market research, trend analysis and strategic partnerships, the province expects to showcase its unique advantages, including a business-friendly environment, supportive policies and untapped potential across multiple sectors.

To ensure success, Tuyên Quang is building a comprehensive information system, creating promotional materials and offering training courses to boost investment promotion capabilities. The goal is to foster collaboration both locally and internationally.

The programme concentrates on selectively attracting both domestic and foreign resources, improving the business environment, streamlining administrative procedures and accelerating project implementation.

By developing industrial parks and clusters, clearing land for clean land inventories and improving infrastructure and human resources, Tuyên Quang is laying the groundwork for transformative growth in high-tech agriculture, manufacturing, supporting industries and tourism.

In the next few years, Tuyên Quang is dedicated to prioritising comprehensive development across various economic sectors, with industry as the primary driver, agriculture as the foundation and services playing a supportive role.

In industry, the province will develop new industrial parks and clusters such as Nhữ Khê-Đội Cấn, An Hòa-Long Bình An, Xuân Vân and Ninh Lai-Thiện Kế, with a focus on attracting investment in processing industries, renewable energy, construction materials and high-tech industries.

In agriculture, Tuyên Quang aspires to become a high-tech wood processing hub, drawing investments in smart agriculture and raw material production linked to the processing of oranges, tea, medicinal herbs and forest carbon credits.

As for services, particularly commerce and tourism, investments will target tourism infrastructure in Tân Trào, Mỹ Lâm and Na Hang-Lâm Bình, along with the development of shopping outlets, high-end hotels and modern healthcare and education facilities.

The province is also channelling all available resources into socio-economic infrastructure, particularly in transportation, urban development and information technology, to enhance inter-regional connectivity.

The emphasis is on attracting green investments associated with digital transformation, the circular economy, artificial intelligence and renewable energy. Special attention is being directed toward forging partnerships with multinational corporations, aiming for large-scale projects with high value-added benefits.

Last year alone, Tuyên Quang successfully signed six international cooperation agreements, securing high-tech projects from Germany, Japan and South Korea.

Additionally, 267 new businesses were established, and 24 co-operatives were licensed, bringing the total number of operating firms to 2,837. The province also launched 16 projects, notably a flooring production factory funded by Singapore in Yên Sơn District and Japan’s EREX SAKURA Tuyên Quang biomass fuel plant. — BIZHUB/ VNS