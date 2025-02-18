Cà Mau wants more exports to, cooperation with Singapore

CÀ MAU — The southern province of Cà Mau wants to increase agricultural and fishery exports to Singapore and strengthen cooperation in several sectors, deputy secretary of its Party Committee, Nguyễn Hồ Hải has told Singaporean embassy officials.

Speaking at a meeting held on February 17 with Cà Mau Province, Singapore’s ambassador to Việt Nam, Jaya Ratnam, said 2025 would be a milestone year for Việt Nam-Singapore relations, which are strong.

He pointed to the 18 Việt Nam-Singapore industrial parks in 13 provinces, which have attracted US$21 billion in investment and created over 300,000 jobs.

“We are also working on a wind power project in the southern provinces of Việt Nam, which will later be integrated into the ASEAN power grid.

“This project will position Việt Nam as a regional renewable energy hub.”

He suggested the province should collaborate with the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore and the Singapore Food Agency to expand trade in its products.

Hải said the province’s strengths lie in developing green energy, carbon credits through mangrove forests and investing in agriculture, industrial parks and economic zones.

He proposed the installation of a power grid connecting southern Việt Nam and Singapore running from Cà Mau to export renewable energy from the province.

Hải sought the ambassador’s support in connecting the province with joint ventures and private companies based in the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks to enable it to solicit investment in infrastructure at its industrial parks like Tắc Thủ and Tân Thuận and the Năm Căn Economic Zone.

It is necessary for the province to have more meetings with Singaporean research institutions and businesses for technology transfer, exchanging experiences and collaborations, he said.

He also sought support to promote trade and connect with Singaporean agricultural and seafood importers.

Cà Mau hopes to have more training programmes with Singapore in public management, digital transformation and human resource development, he added. — BIZHUB/ VNS