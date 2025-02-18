VietOffice 2025 expo set for this May

HÀ NỘI — Building on the success of last year's expo, the International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery (VietOffice 2025) will take place from May 21 to 23 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE).

VietOffice 2025 will bring together more than 100 exhibitors with 150 booths displaying advanced office products and equipment, helping to shape a modern and professional working environment.

The event aims to provide opportunities for companies to connect, showcase innovations and explore partnerships with a focus on smart office solutions, sustainable technology and modern stationery, as well as seeking affordable solutions and new customers.

Currently, the economy is very competitive, as businesses spend a large amount of their budgets to invest in equipment and machinery to increase production and business efficiency and professionalise their work processes.

In offices as well as in factories and workshops, there is a modernisation journey with advanced office equipment such as modern, multi-function printers with wireless connections, high-speed photocopiers, cloud integration and energy-saving features.

Since working from home has become increasingly popular, the office equipment and machinery industry has also expanded its potential customer base, focusing on individuals purchasing technology solutions to support remote work.

In particular, the education segment holds a large market share because schools focus on applying machines and technology to learning and teaching, especially schools that promote the practice.

According to Cognitive Market Research, the global office equipment market will likely reach US$169 million. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6 per cent through 2031.

North America accounts for the largest market share, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the revenue. Meanwhile, Europe accounts for more than 30 per cent of the market share and the Asia-Pacific accounts for about 23 per cent, with a CAGR of 4.6 per cent expected through 2031.

In Việt Nam, this year is forecast to be pivotal, as all sectors are expected to see profound innovation and a more streamlined workforce with more room for machines, including smart office solutions to promote supporting capacity and creating momentum to promote the growth of the equipment, machinery and stationery market.

However, to grow sustainably, production and supply units of office machinery and equipment must research new technologies and products, as well as expand exchanges and cooperation to meet the increasing needs of customers.

VietOffice 2025 promises to be an essential destination for businesses seeking innovation and partnerships in the smart office industry. The exhibition is organised by VINEXAD Company, Việt Nam's leading exhibition unit, and the Vietnam Office Machine Association, promising to bring visitors a memorable experience. — BIZHUB/ VNS