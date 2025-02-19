Thailand initiated sunset review on Việt Nam's pipes and tubes

HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam has received information that the Department of Foreign Trade of Thailand initiated a sunset review of the anti-dumping duty order on certain iron or steel pipes and tubes originating from or imported from Việt Nam.

The purpose of this sunset review is to assess whether the existing anti-dumping duty should be maintained or lifted.

It also aims to determine whether removing the duty is likely to result in the continuation or recurrence of dumping that causes injury to the domestic industry, typically after a certain period (five years) from the initial imposition of the duty.

The products under review are classified, including iron or steel pipes and tubes falling under HS codes 7306.19, 7306.29, 7306.30, 7306.40, 7306.50, 7306.61, 7306.69 and 7306.90 imported from Việt Nam, corresponding to 171 HS codes under Thailand’s Customs Law.

The petitioner is the Metal Tube and Sheet Processing Manufacturers Association. The current anti-dumping duty rates range from 6.97 per cent to 51.61 per cent, imposed since February 2020.

This anti-dumping duty will continue to be applied as a security deposit for one year from February 13 or until the final results of the sunset review are available.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam has stated that interested parties are asked to submit information and comments on the case and request a hearing with the investigating agency within 30 days from the date of the initiation notice being published in the official gazette.

Following the recommendations of the Trade Remedies Authority, the Việt Nam Steel Association needs to notify relevant manufacturers and exporters and recommend their participation if necessary.

Manufacturers and exporters are advised to register for participation and respond to the investigation questionnaire within the required deadline and format. Failure to provide information may result in the investigating agency relying on available data (which is often unfavourable) to determine whether to extend the duty for another five years.

Businesses are encouraged to stay in contact and cooperate with the Trade Remedies Authority to receive timely updates and support. — BIZHUB/ VNS