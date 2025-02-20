Lào Cai seeks stronger cooperation with Israeli partners

HÀ NỘI — The mountainous northwestern province of Lào Cai is seeking greater cooperation with Israeli businesses and investors, particularly in high-tech agriculture, trade and tourism, a provincial leader has said.

Secretary of the Lào Cai provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee Trịnh Xuân Trường discussed potential collaboration with Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam Yaron Mayer during a meeting in Lào Cai city on February 19.

Trường invited Israeli businesses to explore investment opportunities in key sectors, including logistics, mineral processing, wastewater treatment and education and training.

He expressed his thanks for Israel’s support following Super Typhoon Yagi, when the Israeli Embassy helped with disaster recovery and funded school renovations in Bát Xát district. He voiced his confidence that Lào Cai’s partnership with Israel would continue to expand.

Ambassador Mayer reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to supporting community development in Việt Nam, particularly in education and infrastructure. He also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in tourism, student exchanges, vocational training and high-tech agriculture. Stressing the importance of people-to-people diplomacy, he expressed his hope for deeper collaboration in the future.

As part of his visit, Mayer attended the inauguration of newly renovated facilities at Tân Tiến and Nà Lặc primary schools and Trịnh Tường Kindergarten in Bát Xát district. Funded by the Israeli Embassy and Alma Group with an investment of over VNĐ300 million (US$12,000), the renovations restored infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Yagi.

Lào Cai was among the hardest-hit provinces by the typhoon, suffering severe infrastructure damage, especially in mountainous areas. In Bát Xát district alone, landslides and flooding affected 33 schools, disrupting education and daily life. — VNS