Hà Nội metro partners to advance all-electric public transport

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Metro has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with key players in Việt Nam’s green transport sector to develop an all-electric public transit model.

Under the agreement inked on February 19, Hà Nội Metro will collaborate with Xanh SM, VinBus, FGF and V-Green to create a seamless door-to-door transport system integrating electric metro lines, taxis, motorbikes and buses.

As part of the initiative, Hà Nội Metro’s ticketing system and Xanh SM’s ride-hailing services will be integrated into the VinBus platform, enabling passengers to plan entire journeys within a single app. High-traffic metro stations will also have designated Xanh SM pick-up and drop-off points to improve connectivity.

To encourage green mobility, the companies will launch a unified promotional programme offering discounts for passengers using multiple electric transport services. Additionally, Hà Nội Metro will work with FGF to explore electric vehicle rental points at metro stations and collaborate with V-Green to expand charging infrastructure.

Hà Nội Metro Chairman Khuất Việt Hùng highlighted the partnership as a step toward building a sustainable, energy-efficient transport ecosystem. The initiative aims to reduce emissions and support Hà Nội’s transition to a greener, more sustainable future. — BIZHUB/VNS