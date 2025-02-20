Over $13.7 billion needed to upgrade port system

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will need an estimated VNĐ351.5 trillion (US$13.76 billion) to upgrade its port system by 2030, according to a detailed plan for seaports, terminals, quays, mooring buoys, and water zones for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050.

Of the total amount, about VNĐ72.8 trillion will be spent on maritime infrastructure, and the remaining for port terminals.

The plan targets around 33,800 hectares of land for port development by 2030, including the Can Gio international transshipment terminal and related industrial and logistics zones. Of this total, 17,300 hectares will be dedicated to port operations. The water surface usage demand is estimated at 606,000 hectares.

It prioritises investments in key maritime projects such as constructing the Văn Úc River-Nam Đồ Sơn channel, upgrading and expanding the Hải Phòng maritime channel, and dredging channels to ports in the Cẩm Phả area and Hon Net transshipment anchorage to accommodate vessels of up to 200,000 DWT.

For seaport terminals, the plan encourages investments in potential seaports such as Vân Phong and Trần Đề. — VNS